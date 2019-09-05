Koch Engineered Solutions To Offer Powerhouse Analytics Capabilities With Addition Of EFT Analytics

"KES is always striving to offer actionable solutions to our customers, and the addition of EFT allows us to bring a whole new set of data-focused capabilities to the table," said Dave Dotson, president of KES. "By combining EFT's analytics platforms with KES's deep domain expertise and knowledge in advanced engineering capabilities and equipment, we're creating truly world-class solutions for our industrial customers. We're able to help them use their data to be more efficient, more compliant, and ultimately, more profitable."

EFT provides operations experts in the field with actionable insights via complex analysis to make work more effective and meaningful. The company brings its innovative CORTEX advanced analytics and Energy Manager platforms, which are proven solutions used across a variety of industries from refining, to pulp and paper, to the steel industry and beyond. Customers are now poised to gain greater value than ever before with EFT's data analytics expertise integrated into KES's full-service solutions.

"KES has a long history of creating innovative hardware, design, and process solutions for its customers across a wide range of industries," said Brent Youngers, president of EFT. "When we layer on EFT's advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities, we can offer those customers the next evolution of service by operationalizing their data and putting the power of real-time actionable analysis into the hands of subject matter experts and operators."

The addition of EFT to KES builds upon a successful partnership history between the two companies. In January 2019, EFT began working with KES subsidiary John Zink Hamworthy Combustion on Smart Combustion technology. As part of that partnership, the companies are focusing on the commercialization of a Smart Combustion solution – Ember – for customers in industrial value chains. Ember will allow facilities to optimize control of their combustion systems, improving production efficiency, asset health, and environmental performance.

Koch Engineered Solutions provides uniquely engineered solutions in mass and heat transfer, combustion and emissions controls, filtration, separation, materials applications, automation and actuation. KES is located in Wichita, Kansas and is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. KES delivers superior value in developing, integrating, and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

EFT Analytics provides SaaS based advanced analytics solutions for large industrial companies. EFT is located in Ireland, New York, and Kansas and is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. By combining our advanced analytics software with Koch's business philosophy and operational excellence, we are providing a world-first, highly unique concept that's proven to deliver results. EFT provides predictive analytics, process optimization and energy management solutions for more than 100 blue chip clients all around the globe. More information is available at EFTanalytics.com.

