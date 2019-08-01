Koch-Glitsch Acquires Chemical And Pharmaceutical Process Equipment And Technology Supplier Julius Montz From The Pfaudler Group

Montz is a leader in mass transfer solutions such as structured packings and trays, and process systems for the chemical, fine chemical, oleochemical, and pharmaceutical industries—with specialized capabilities in green technology, renewables, alcohol, food, and solvent recovery. Montz is headquartered in Hilden, Germany and has a process technology and engineering facility in Landau, Germany.

"Koch-Glitsch's acquisition of Julius Montz is a new and exciting chapter as we expand our capabilities to play a more significant role developing and implementing solutions to the challenges facing the world," said Alessandro Attura, President of Koch-Glitsch Global. "Montz is a widely respected brand with a rich history and is a proven leader in providing trusted solutions in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. I'm excited to welcome its dedicated employees to Koch."

"Montz's capabilities are fitting with Koch-Glitch's existing businesses," said Thomas Kehl, CEO of the Pfaudler Group. "It is the right time for this to happen and this will result in growth opportunities for Montz; at the same time the Pfaudler Group will remain strongly focused on corrosion resistance technologies and systems as core elements for growth and future business development, and will continue in seeking strategic partnerships into these areas."

Koch-Glitsch's acquisition of Montz will provide the opportunity for technological and geographical synergy between the two companies that will drive increased growth. Utilizing both companies' market knowledge and competitive advantages will benefit each other and create greater value for their customers. The acquisition will also promote growth across Koch-Glitsch by leveraging Montz's capabilities around production processes for second-generation bioethanol as countries look to replace traditional energy sources like oil, coal, and gas.

"Julius Montz has delivered high-quality products and services for more than 100 years, and Koch-Glitsch's acquisition of Montz is a testament to the hard work of its employees who provide unparalleled solutions for our customers," said Günther Frey, Managing Director of Montz. "We look forward to joining Koch where we can create even more value for our customers, the communities with which we interact, and society as a whole."

About Koch-Glitsch

Koch-Glitsch is a global leader in developing, engineering, designing, and manufacturing a complete line of mass transfer and separations technology equipment for the chemical, petrochemical, refining, and gas processing industries. Koch-Glitsch can provide a complete solution for each unique project with its wide range of products and service capabilities, in addition to its knowledgeable and experienced Refinery Specialist, Troubleshooting, and CFD Modeling teams. These solutions allow for designs that are faster and safer for new constructions and revamps. Koch-Glitsch is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas with additional sales and manufacturing locations across the globe. Koch-Glitsch is a Koch Engineered Solutions company. More information is available at www.koch-glitsch.com.

About Julius Montz GmbH

Julius Montz GmbH is a leader in mass transfer solutions such as structured packings and trays, and process systems for the chemical, fine chemical, and oleochemical industries, and pharmaceutical and medical industries. Montz also offers technology solutions for renewables, alcohol, food, and solvent recovery. Montz's headquarters is located in Hilden, Germany, and has a process technology and engineering facility in Landau, Germany. More information is available at Montz.de/en.

About Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions provides uniquely engineered solutions in mass and heat transfer, combustion and emissions controls, filtration, separation, materials applications, automation and actuation. KES is located in Wichita, Kansas and is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. KES delivers superior value in developing, integrating, and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.

About Pfaudler Group

Since 1884, Pfaudler has grown to be a truly global, multi-national and diverse company, employing over 1,500 employees and manufacturing facilities on four continents. The Pfaudler Group is present on the market with several branded product lines covering a broad portfolio that includes fluoropolymers, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology and glass-lined & alloy systems. Our Systems and Services capabilities allow us to support our Customers from the lab to the full-scale production plant, including optimizing and improving the whole life cycle of any process equipment normally used in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Pfaudler is more, Much More than Glass-Lined. More information is available at www.pfaudler.com.

