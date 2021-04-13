Koch Industries Earns Environmental Protection Agency 2021 Energy Star Partner Of The Year Award For Energy Management

WICHITA, Kan., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its more than 300 operations and production units in the United States, Koch companies create everyday essentials that help people improve their lives while working to use fewer resources. In recognition of this work, Koch Industries has earned the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award – the second time since becoming an ENERGY STAR partner. The award recognizes organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency, and is the highest honor jointly bestowed by the EPA and United States Department of Energy.

Koch, an ENERGY STAR Partner since January 2015, maintained a high level of performance, improving energy efficiency in its businesses by as much as 1.5%. As a result of Koch's efforts to achieve best-in-class energy management program and practices, Koch received plant certifications in the top 25% of energy efficiency in the refining, fertilizer, and pulp industries. Koch demonstrated leadership in advancing energy management best practices not only through its operational performance, but also through collaborative knowledge sharing with ENERGY STAR, including activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Koch, we continually innovate and transform our operations to make essential products using fewer resources, minimizing waste and reducing energy intensity in the process. Our recognition as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 2021 is a testament to Koch employees' commitment to stewardship and innovation that makes people's lives better," said Sheryl Corrigan, director of environmental, health and safety at Koch Industries. "For decades, Koch companies have spent billions of dollars and employees have devoted countless hours to constantly improve our energy efficiency. We will continue to seek new and innovative ways to promote stewardship through new technologies, processes and partnerships."

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award is the latest recognition of Koch's commitment to being a responsible corporate steward, following more than 1,300 safety and environmental awards worldwide since 2009. Since 2015, Koch has invested more than $1.5 billion in energy efficiency projects across Koch companies.

The ENERGY STAR award comes as Koch companies work toward even greater energy management and efficiency practices. While its businesses have grown, Koch has experienced a 53% reduction in production-related waste since 2012—a total of 527 million pounds—according to EPA's Toxics Release Inventory Report. Of the waste produced and reported to the EPA at Koch facilities in 2019, 91% was recycled, recovered for energy or treated—a total of 415 million pounds.

