Koch Membrane Systems Expands Capabilities To Offer Innovative, Ion Exchange Solutions For Full Separation Needs

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Membrane Systems, a global leader in the development and manufacture of membrane filtration technology, is expanding its existing capabilities to offer innovative ion exchange-based solutions with the addition of Eco-Tec, Inc., a leading ion exchange systems manufacturer. The addition of Eco-Tec is part of a total transformation, which will allow it to provide full-scale separation solutions to its customers. As part of that total transformation, the company will now operate under the name Koch Separation Solutions (KSS).

"We are excited to add Eco-Tec to Koch Separation Solutions as we seek to expand the capabilities and the solutions we offer to our customers," said Manny Singh, President of KSS. "We constantly strive to create the greatest value for our customers and the ability to offer full separation solutions through these added ion exchange capabilities will do just that."

Eco-Tec is a leader in providing ion exchange-based and other process technology solutions for a wide range of industries, including chemical recovery and purification, hydrometallurgy, electroplating, biogas treatment, produced water, and amine purification. Membrane and ion exchange technology are complementary to each other and the synergy between each technology occurs over a variety of business verticals important to KSS's customers, such as juice debittering and pulp removal, separating protein from whey or milk and recovering lactoferrin, properly regenerating and recovering caustic soda, and successfully addressing the problem of suspended solids and organics removal in water filtration. By utilizing KSS's and Eco-Tec's market knowledge and competitive advantages in these areas, KSS can better tailor optimal solutions for its customers' separation needs.

"I'm proud of the work we've done over the last 50 years and I'm thrilled that Eco-Tec will be joining KSS and the Koch Industries family," said Phillip "Rocky" Simmons, Ph.D., P.Eng., FCAE, Chairman, Eco-Tec, Inc. "Eco-Tec is in capable hands at KSS, and this new and exciting chapter positions both Eco-Tec and KSS for continued growth and success."

Glenn Towe, P. Eng., President and CEO of Eco-Tec, Inc., added: "Eco-Tec has been a proven leader in ion exchange technology for decades and joining KSS is testament to our hard work and innovative vision. We look forward to being part of the KSS team, leading Eco-Tec in pursuit of KSS's vision, and working with them to provide our customers with unparalleled full separation solutions as their preferred partner."

For more information on the full separation solutions that KSS provides through its membrane offerings and newly added ion exchange capabilities, please contact getinfo@kochsep.com.

About Koch Separation Solutions

For more than five decades, Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) has led the way in developing innovative membrane technologies that serve a diverse range of industries and applications around the globe. KSS provides comprehensive separation solutions to many markets, including municipal, food and beverage, life sciences and industrial processes. KSS is focused on helping thousands of its customers to recover high value products, reduce their water footprint, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Additional information on KSS and its technologies is available at KochSeparation.com.

About Eco-Tec, Inc.

Eco-Tec systems incorporate advanced, proprietary designs that provide resource-recovery and purification solutions to industries around the world. We are designers, developers, and builders of equipment for industrial water treatment and purification of chemicals and gases, celebrating over 40 years of manufacturing excellence. Our products provide clients with improved performance, economy, and reliability in their operations, while facilitating environmentally responsible approaches to using natural resources. In business since 1970, Eco-Tec has supplied over 2,000 systems in more than 60 countries. More information is available at Eco-Tec.com.

SOURCE Koch Separation Solutions

