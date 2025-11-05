Koch Real Estate Investments Expands Strategic Partnership with The Amherst Group, Becoming Largest Institutional Shareholder

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group ("Amherst") today announced an equity investment from Koch Real Estate Investments ("KREI"), a subsidiary of Koch, one of the largest private companies in America, marking the latest in a series of investments that makes KREI Amherst's largest institutional shareholder.

The investment underscores a shared confidence in Amherst's integrated platform and its ability to generate strong, sustainable results across U.S. residential real estate assets. The investment will enable Amherst to deepen its market leadership as well as increase its capacity to acquire, develop, renovate, and manage quality rental homes in communities across the U.S. via the firm's single-family rental merchant banking balance sheet.

"This strategic partnership reinforces the strength of Amherst's business model, providing an opportunity to address systemic housing constraints at scale," said Sean Dobson, Chairman, CEO and CIO of Amherst. "With KREI's ongoing support, we will further enhance our platform, offer attractive opportunities for investors, and continue providing well-managed, high-quality homes for residents nationwide."

Through its vertically integrated platform, Amherst is redefining what it means to invest in U.S. residential real estate by combining institutional capital, deep market expertise, data-driven insights, and tailored local execution. This diverse capability set includes investing in and managing quality single-family homes for rent, building and delivering homes to supply-constrained markets through Amherst's modular homebuilding business, and selling fully renovated homes to homebuyers via the firm's direct-to-consumer strategy.

"Our equity investment in Amherst expands on our existing partnership and underscores our confidence in and commitment to the platform and its leadership," said Jake Francis, President of Koch Real Estate Investments. "Amherst's vertically integrated approach and track record of operational excellence set the standard in the industry, and we look forward to continuing to grow together."

About Koch Real Estate Investments

Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI), based in Dallas, Texas, focuses on attractive risk-adjusted capital deployment into real estate assets and operating companies across products, geographies, and capital positions. KREI has an acute focus on best-in-class management teams and flexible capital solutions that align interests to drive mutual benefit with its partners. KREI is a subsidiary of Koch, Inc., one of America's largest private companies, which owns a diverse group of companies and is based in Wichita, Kansas. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $190 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Koch companies employ about 120,000 people worldwide, with nearly half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.kochinc.com.

About Amherst

The Amherst Group ("Amherst") is a diversified data-driven investment management platform at the crossroads of global capital markets and U.S. real estate, offering strategies up and down the real estate capital stack. Amherst manages $16.4 billion* of AUM deployed across real estate equity and debt strategies in single-family rental (SFR), commercial real estate (CRE), and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Today, Amherst has more than 1,000 global personnel working to create value and provide an excellent experience for the investors, residents, and the communities it serves. To learn more, visit Amherst.com.

*As of June 30, 2025

