Koch Separation Solutions Expands Global Presence in Plant-Based Protein Production

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) announced today that it will collaborate with Royal Avebe (Avebe), a leading international starch manufacturer, to implement a comprehensive separation solution for plant-based protein processing. The project will rely on KSS's extensive technological expertise to create a high-value protein product.

"This latest collaboration enhances our long partnership with Avebe; a partnership that has brought KSS's cutting-edge filtration technologies and separation solutions to Avebe's important work in protein processing operations across a variety of industries," said Martin Awe, General Manager EU & Africa at KSS. "KSS has a long-standing history in delivering filtration and separation solutions to the food and beverage market globally, and we are excited to continue our work in supporting Avebe's current and future separation demands."

Avebe is paving the way in alternatives for traditional animal-based ingredients. As new products in this market emerge, so do new separation challenges. In the case of Avebe's process, the major challenge is to produce a functional protein product under more hygienic processing conditions. KSS is an adept partner to tackle this challenge, offering reliable, best-fit sanitary technology for the concentration, clarification, and purification of high-value plant-based products.

"This is an important development in our work with KSS, with whom we have enjoyed a productive, valuable and long-lasting partnership. This new technology is critical to fulfilling our customers' needs," added Prof. Dr. Ir Kees van der Voort Maarschalk, Chief Technology Officer of Royal Avebe. "We are seeing increasing demand for our products and offerings, and I'm confident that leveraging KSS's technology, its comprehensive know-how, and decades of experience in filtration and membrane technology we will be more successful in serving our customers."

This new project commenced with Avebe's request for KSS to design, engineer, construct, and service several state-of-the-art filtration systems, as well as for the supply of KSS's advanced membrane products for this process. The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021.

About Koch Separation Solutions

Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) is transforming the landscape of separations by leveraging synergistic technology such as membrane filtration and ion exchange. With over half a century worth of experience, KSS offers solutions for the most demanding applications across food and beverage, life science, and general industrial markets. KSS aims to create more value to their customers around the world by offering complete solutions to recover high-value product, eliminate waste, reduce footprint, increase productivity, and lower costs. KSS is a Koch Engineered Solutions company. For more information visit www.kochseparation.com or contact [email protected]

About Royal Avebe

Royal Avebe is a cooperative of 2,280 arable farmers in the Netherlands and Germany. Every day, more than 1,300 employees worldwide work to make use of everything the starch potato has to offer. Our applications based on potato starch and protein provide added value in food, animal feed, construction, and industrial products. All our innovation strength has been combined at the Avebe Innovation Centre in Groningen, and we work together with others - including universities and universities of applied sciences - on innovations in line with market trends and needs. More information is available at www.avebe.com

