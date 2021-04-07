Koch Separation Solutions Launches Enhanced Technology To More Effectively Treat Various Industrial Waste Streams

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) today announced the expansion of its tubular membrane product line with the launch of INDU-COR™ HD (High Density) – an enhanced technology designed to treat various industrial waste streams more effectively. INDU-COR HD provides a higher packing density of up to 300 percent, which makes crossflow filtration more economical while taking up less space. This new product configuration increases operational efficiencies and sustainability while reducing customers' cost of waste treatment. INDU-COR HD's 8mm PVDF tubule configuration is a complimentary offering to KSS's existing FEG PLUS, ULTRA-COR and INDU-COR product lines.

"As a leader in industrial wastewater treatment solutions, we understand that every customer has a unique set of challenges and that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for their operations," said Taylour Johnson, Product Manager of KSS. "Building on KSS' more than 60 years of experience and leadership in membrane solutions, our INDU-COR HD technology will provide our customers with an enhanced membrane equipment option that is reliable, efficient, and cost-effective."

The new INDU-COR HD will be available in a variety of sizes (4, 6, 8, 10-inch diameters) with standard grooved coupling connections, and will have housing material options of FRP, CPVC, and stainless steel. The technology can be applied to new or retrofit applications such as streams high in emulsified oils, grease, heavy metals, suspended solids, and integrations with MBR (Membrane Bioreactor) throughout a variety of industries including metal working, food and beverage, oil and gas, and pulp and paper.

INDU-COR HD membrane products build upon KSS' deep expertise in membrane filtration technology. Since 1970 KSS and its historic business units have pioneered commercially viable tubular ultrafiltration technology, beginning with the introduction of the clog-resistant FEG 1" PVDF membrane. Since its introduction, the FEG membrane product has undergone only slight enhancements and the FEG PLUS product continues to be one of the most reliable technologies used over numerous industries. KSS later introduced the 0.5" multi-tubule configuration with the ULTRA-COR and larger INDU-COR products.

To learn about KSS' complete line of tubular membranes and for more information on the INDU-COR HD product, contact [email protected].

About Koch Separation Solutions

Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) is transforming the landscape of separations by leveraging synergistic technology such as membrane filtration and ion exchange. With over half a century worth of experience, KSS offers solutions for the most demanding applications across food and beverage, life science, and general industrial markets. KSS aims to create more value to their customers around the world by offering complete solutions to recover high-value product, eliminate waste, reduce footprint, increase productivity, and lower costs. KSS is a Koch Engineered Solutions company. More information is available at www.kochseparation.com.

