Kochava and Tinuiti Partner to Ensure Growth for Clients in a Privacy-First World

SANDPOINT, Idaho and NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as a new Kochava Authorized Agency Partner to enable growth marketing for brands.

The addition of Tinuiti in the Kochava Authorized Partner program, strengthens a relationship between the companies who are at the forefront of privacy and knowledge sharing to deliver unequaled value to clients.

"Tinuiti is an industry leader with a shared approach to ensuring privacy-first," said Jason Hicks, EVP Growth at Kochava. "We are thrilled to have them on board in Kochava's new initiative to maximize success for their clients. Our goal is to ensure our agency partners and marketers have the necessary tools and support to succeed."

The Kochava Authorized Partner program has been established to strengthen an agency's skills in maximizing Kochava's platform. What this certification means for Tinuiti and Kochava clients:

Strongest omni-channel offering from privacy-centric leaders to stay ahead of the changing landscape

Open dialog and knowledge sharing to create custom solutions for clients to meet specific business needs

Increased knowledge about the Kochava platform to ensure strongest performance and growth for app clients

"Our partnership is all about future-proofing our offering for clients and providing the best solutions for them in the changing landscape. Users are demanding increased control over their data and more transparency to see where it's being used," said Liz Emery, senior director of Mobile and Ad Tech Solutions at Tinuiti. "Kochava and Tinuiti are working together to adapt mobile marketing strategies across media and attribution to ensure happiness for both clients & consumers."

Tinuiti has been focused on the impacts that the privacy push will have on all advertisers. The company has developed a Future of the Web content hub to provide the latest information on new restrictions, cookies, IDFA, first-party data, and all things privacy from industry experts. Recently, Kochava and Tinuiti released a thought leadership article "Mobile App + OTT The Perfect Combination".

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omni-channel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omni-channel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their web site www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 950 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

