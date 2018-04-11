Kochava Named LINE Ads Measurement Partner

LINE joins the industry's largest network and publisher integrations with Kochava. Marketers can now apply the same granular tracking on the expansive inventory that LINE provides. LINE boasts more than 200 million global monthly active users on their messaging platform. Kochava customers can broaden their audience reach and measure on the popular platform.

"This partnership marks another step in giving global marketers using Kochava access to the largest regional audiences," said James Benoit, senior manager of product operations at Kochava. "Anyone running ads with LINE will see an immediate benefit in their marketing analyses by having the ability to measure data from such a significant platform."

The Japanese market has one of the fastest growing gaming markets, bypassing the U.S. in recent years, according to Games Industry Biz. Marketers can now better measure their marketing efforts on Japanese audiences with real-time analytics and attribution, audience targeting capabilities, push notification tools, and searchable directory of media partners with Kochava.

Kochava Inc. (www.kochava.com) offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, engage, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing advertisers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is chosen by brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns.

The LINE Ads Platform is a performance-based ad platform for services related to the LINE messaging app operated by LINE Corporation. The service went into full-scale operation in June 2016 when it started distributing ads to LINE Timeline and LINE NEWS. Since its launch, the platform has been used by approximately 4,000 businesses and brands (as of the end of January 2018) and, in October 2017, LINE MANGA was added as an ad space.

Advertisers use a special admin panel to set the details (including budget, time period, user attributes, and creatives) and make bids, and the LINE Ads Platform system chooses an ad and shows it to users. By switching to a performance-based ad system, many more businesses are now able to post ads, which they were previously unable to do due to limitations on the numbers of slots, or for budgetary reasons. Further, since advertisers can monitor their ad displays, their effects, and other details as they operate their ads, they can conduct promotions with limited budgets and distribute ads to fit sales prospects, goal achievement rates, and more.

