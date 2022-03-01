Kocomo, Leading Vacation Home Co-Ownership Platform, Expands to South Florida

From working remotely for a month in a luxury high-rise Miami condo, to spending the holidays in a Parisian penthouse, to vacationing in a Mexican oceanfront home, Kocomo's accessible, hassle-free model is designed to untether vacation-home buyers from the grind of everyday life — all for a fraction of the cost of a fully-owned vacation home.

With a steady stream of innovative, tech-focused companies continuing to open in Florida, interest in Kocomo continues to grow. "More and more tech founders and executives are visiting the state for both work and pleasure — and we cater perfectly to this demographic," notes Kocomo CEO Martin Schrimpff. Kocomo's Florida pilot resulted in the acquisition of several properties and the signing of multiple co-ownership interests.

Interest is also being driven by Kocomo's ability to offer potential co-owners the opportunity to finance up to 65% of their purchase and access Kocomo's streamlined interest-only financing. For example, with a $90,000 down payment, a potential buyer could own ⅛ of a $2M luxury vacation home.

With market demand continuing to outpace expectations, Kocomo's model creates more accessible opportunities for people to live, work, and vacation in Florida — a daydream for most.

Top Florida luxury real estate advisor, Ivan Chorney, at Compass, shares that, "the Florida market is experiencing an unprecedented moment of demand, transitioning from vacation destination to a global hub of innovation and entertainment — and Kocomo is able to meet the moment with its disruptive model."

According to Sotheby's Annual Market Report, "buyer demand may increase further and lead to another record-breaking year for the Florida East Coast housing market." This provides Kocomo customers with an edge — the opportunity to co-own property in a fast-growing, competitive market for a fraction of the price and none of the hassle associated with traditional home buying.

About Kocomo:

Kocomo is a pioneering property technology company focused on delivering the benefits of luxury vacation home ownership to consumers around the world. Leveraging the power of technology, Kocomo is creating a transparent marketplace that empowers people to purchase, own, and sell co-ownership interests in luxury homes through its vertically-integrated platform, starting in Mexico and South Florida. With intelligent scheduling and end-to-end property management services, Kocomo owners enjoy right-sized ownership of spectacular properties in a completely hassle-free way.

