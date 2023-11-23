Kocomo Unveils Launch as Global Marketplace for the Fast-Growing Vacation Home Co-Ownership Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kocomo, a leader in the world of vacation home co-ownership, is thrilled to announce its launch as a global marketplace and education hub where people can learn about co-ownership, compare the world's best providers, and find their dream second home.

With a mission to demystify co-ownership and make vacation home ownership attainable for more people, Kocomo connects individuals with the industry's top co-ownership providers and provides valuable educational resources.

Its global marketplace builds on Kocomo's experience as a previous co-ownership provider and provides a one-stop destination for aspiring vacation home owners to discover their perfect co-owned getaway.

Backed by leading U.S., European, and Latin American investors, Kocomo's new platform empowers individuals to access the benefits of shared ownership. Its global marketplace works in partnership with trusted co-ownership providers, such as Vivla, Ancana, Ember, Prello, MYNE, Lazazu, and Partment, helping people to explore the world of co-ownership and find their dream vacation home with ease.

Carlos Gómez, co-founder of Vivla, spoke highly of Kocomo, saying, 'At Vivla, we are very excited to be part of the Kocomo marketplace. Co-ownership is a nascent industry and it's key for the players to get together under one platform to spread awareness of the co-ownership model and optimize the co-ownership opportunities available to prospective vacation home buyers.'

Kocomo's commitment to demystifying co-ownership extends to its comprehensive education hub, whereby visitors to the platform can access valuable insights, guides, and expert advice on the co-ownership process, helping them make informed decisions.

Kocomo's CEO, Martin Schrimpff, expressed his enthusiasm about Kocomo's co-ownership marketplace, stating, "We firmly believe that co-ownership is the very best means of owning and enjoying a vacation home. Our new platform brings unprecedented convenience, impartiality, and transparency to the co-ownership experience, making the dream of vacation home ownership accessible to a broader audience."

To explore Kocomo's extensive marketplace, learn about co-ownership, and discover the world's most desirable co-owned vacation homes, visit www.kocomo.com

