KOCOWA+ Becomes The Official Korean Streaming Platform Partner Of Wolverhampton Wanderers

As They Expand Into New Global Territories, KOCOWA+ Picks Up A Premier League Partner To Introduce Themselves to A New Audience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 all Korean Content streamer, KOCOWA+, has become the Official Korean Streaming Platform Partner of Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. They will kick off their global partnership at the game against Newcastle on September 15th. As part of the partnership, the KOCOWA+ brand will feature prominently at Molineux (Wolves' Stadium) and across the club's digital channels.

KOCOWA+ becomes the official Korean Streaming Platform Partner of the Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. as they introduce their premium Korean entertainment brand to new audiences in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and further increase their fan base in North, Central, and South America.

"This partnership came along when we were looking at ways to let fans know that we are now available in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, in addition to North and South America. Wolves' global presence and engaged fan base is a natural fit for our demographic, not to mention Hwang Hee-chan is one of our favorite players. We are excited to be able to work with the team to create content for all of our fans," said KunHee Park, CEO/CPO of KOCOWA+.

Wolves' Korean fanbase has grown significantly in recent years, with the club seeing a 95% increase in Korean viewers of their matches and over 60m impressions across club social channels in Korea during the 23/24 season.

It's no secret that Korean content is the pop culture phenomenon of the new decade, and KOCOWA+ is at the forefront of bringing the Korean content wave to international audiences worldwide by offering over 40,000 hours of K-Drama, K-Variety, K-Pop shows in addition to interactive fan events, webcomics and more!

By signing up for a KOCOWA+ account, fans will be able to watch the best Korean TV programming the same day it airs in Korea, as well as have access to the largest library of Korean dramas, romantic comedies, and variety series, all with premium quality English and multi-language subtitles… and for the K-pop fans, there is something for everyone! They offer live performances, behind-the-scenes docuseries, interviews, reality shows, and more featuring your favorite K-Pop idols. and for the K-pop fans, there are over 10,000 hours of your favorite Idols to watch and rewatch!

The KOCOWA+ service is available on Web, iOS, Android, Google TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Roku, and fans can choose between 3 membership plans, so you won't ever have to miss your favorite shows. New download features for offline viewing will also be available soon.

Wolves fans can receive a 14-day free trial by signing up to an account here .

Through this partnership, Wolves and KOCOWA+ will continue to develop the growing interest in Korean content amongst Wolves fans around the world, and both parties will collaborate to create exciting and engaging bespoke Korean content relevant to the Wolves audience.

About KOCOWA+:

KOCOWA+ is a subscription video streaming platform in the Americas, launched in 2017, with primary audiences in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, South America, UK, EU, and Oceania. KOCOWA+ provides a robust lineup of over 40,000 hours of Korean Dramas, Movies, Reality, and K-Pop content in multiple languages on its direct platform. For more information, please visit www.kocowa.com.

SOURCE KOCOWA