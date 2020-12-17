KODA Announces Pre-Sale of World's First Decentralized AI Robot Dog

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KODA, the artificial intelligence (AI) robotic dog company dedicated to helping people live better lives with robotic companions, announced to its community today that its first model is now available for pre-order.

Starting today, those interested in owning a KODA will have the opportunity to do so in a company-wide presale, which runs December 18 and ends when 1000 units are ordered. We expected that we will reach 1000 pre-sale orders within 1-2 weeks while we will open the pre-order status for everyone for about 1-2 months. December 29. First shipments of the dog will start September 1, 2021.

KODA is designed to be functional from both pragmatic and emotional perspectives. Unlike other robot dogs on the market, it's meant to interact socially with its owners. Through the company's blockchain-enabled decentralized AI infrastructure, the robot dog is meant to serve a multitude of purposes: family companion, seeing-eye dog, a vigilant guard dog, or a powerful supercomputer capable of solving complex problems.

"KODA is the perfect combination of function and performance. Our state-of-the-art technology leverages the very best in centralized and decentralized AI, allowing each dog to grow and evolve to suit its owner's needs," said Emma Russell, CEO of KODA. "With a brain that's constantly learning, KODA is futureproofed in its evolution and application.

To begin the process, prospective owners will visit a special landing page on the KODA website, where they will be asked to fill out the form. Similar to the process of buying an actual dog, a member of the team at KODA will be in touch with a questionnaire to ensure the robot dog will be placed in a suitable home.

To join the presale, owners will need to put down an entirely refundable deposit of $1,000 (USD); the final retail cost will be in the range of $45,000-$55,000 (USD). Interested parties will also be able to purchase KODA with several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Eretheum, and Filecoin.

After the pre-sale period, a member of the team at KODA will remain in communication with the prospective owner, discussing final costs, updated features, and to answer any questions along the way.

About KODA Inc:

KODA Inc is a Delaware C-corp company, headquartered in Mountain View, California, Silicon Valley, USA. It is dedicated to helping people live better lives with the help of robotic companions. Koda Inc.'s inaugural product is a quadruped robotic dog named KODA.

KODA values creativity, compassion, and courage. Its advanced research in the fields of AI and blockchain is the driving force behind KODA products. The company's goal is to bring about the future of technology with the human in mind. It does this by focusing on empathy towards the human condition and by always maintaining its responsibility to enhance the quality of life of anyone who interacts with KODA robots.

