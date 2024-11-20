Koda Health Unveils Kidney Action Planning Tool to Transform Chronic Kidney Care

New digital solution supports chronic kidney disease patients making difficult decisions about dialysis and transplant.

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koda Health, an innovator in patient decision support and serious illness planning, today announced the addition of Kidney Action Planning, a cutting-edge product supporting chronic kidney disease (CKD) management, to its suite of enterprise solutions serving seriously ill individuals.

Kidney Action Planning is an intuitive digital solution for healthcare organizations that manage and provide care to individuals with CKD. It is designed to help educate patients about their chronic CKD and create personalized "Kidney Action Plans" that drive better experiences, fewer unnecessary treatments, and more efficient care.

The Kidney Action Planning solution leverages unique features and technological advantages to strengthen education of CKD patients and enhance their understanding of their disease and treatment options. This enables patients to create clear, actionable directives for their kidney care. Kidney Action Planning includes an interactive patient experience, gamified patient training, clear documentation for follow-up discussion between patients and their providers, and available one-on-one expert support from Koda Health's KodaCares patient advocates for highest-risk patients.

Kidney Action Planning can help healthcare organizations reduce inappropriate and unplanned treatments, enhance operational efficiency, expand access to high-quality kidney care for underserved populations, and decrease the total cost of care for the CKD population, all while alleviating the burden on staff to educate patients on the complexities of CKD.

"Kidney Action Planning is designed to fill a significant void in CKD management," said Tatiana Fofanova, PhD, CEO of Koda Health. "Some studies indicate greater than 70% of patients start dialysis in the ER suboptimally, potentially navigating a life-or-death scenario. This is both frightening and largely avoidable with an intervention like Kidney Action Planning, which helps patients better understand CKD. With an unplanned dialysis start estimated to cost about $95,000 per patient compared to $25,000 per planned start – our new tool enables healthcare organizations to allocate the resources necessary to deliver proactive decision-making and disease education. We believe Kidney Action Planning has the potential to transform chronic kidney care for patients and the organizations that serve them."

The availability of Kidney Action Planning comes at an opportune time as there is a crucial need for proactive decision-making in CKD management. More than 37 million Americans are estimated to have CKD, and nearly 1 in every 4 Medicare dollars — or $130 billion — is spent on kidney care.

In 2020, about 131,000 individuals in the United States initiated treatment for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), with nearly 808,000 Americans living with this severe form of CKD. ESKD affects 1% of Medicare beneficiaries, yet it accounts for 7% Medicare spending.

"When CKD patients are better educated on their disease and its management and treatment options, the benefits are significant," said Dr. Desh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer of Koda Health. "Disease progression is slowed, patients receive the personalized treatment they desire, and barriers to care are removed, all of which have the potential to greatly improve CKD outcomes and decrease wasteful spending. Koda's Kidney Action Planning evidence-based approach to education and planning is a gamechanger for chronic kidney care."

The new offering is a natural expansion for Koda Health. In 2021, the company launched its Koda Health Advance Care Planning (ACP) software platform. The solution pairs a cloud-based ACP platform with the in-house KodaCares longitudinal ACP support and navigation. This allows healthcare organizations to provide scalable, personalized ACP without an increased organizational lift. Koda's ACP product serves well over 700,000 patients nationwide for industry giants including Cigna, Privia and Houston Methodist.

With Kidney Action Planning, Koda reaffirms its dedication to developing solutions that enhance care and support for serious illnesses and chronic conditions. For an up-close look at Kidney Action Planning, schedule your demo.

