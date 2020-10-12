KODA Pre-Launches World's First Futureproof Social Robot Dog

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KODA, the artificial intelligence (AI) robotic dog company dedicated to helping people live better lives with robotic companions, announced today the pre-launch of its first model, the KODA.

Unlike other robot dogs on the market, KODA is designed to be functional from pragmatic and emotional perspectives. KODA is a social robot. This is in part why KODA gave it a head. When a KODA cocks its ear to its owner's voice and runs over to be close, the consumer will know it's because KODA heard and understood them.

KODA

KODA's blockchain-enabled decentralized AI infrastructure allows the robot dog to serve a multitude of purposes. From family companions to seeing eye dogs, from an ever-vigilant guard dog to a powerful supercomputer capable of helping science solve some of its most complex problems, the learning power of KODA makes it future proof in both its evolution and application.

"KODA is a marriage of design and science. It is a functional piece of home technology, a family pet, and a piece of art all at once," said Emma Russell, CEO of KODA. "KODA represents access to computing power few have ever had in the home before. Those who take this opportunity to be an original owner of a KODA, will be able to watch its decentralized AI in action as it evolves from a puppy-like state to a robotic dog with the intelligence of a supercomputer."

KODA dogs are not the typical walk in the park, doing backflips, dancing robots like one would see in popular online videos. They are a serious piece of futuristic hardware. Engaging in a hybrid AI model of centralized and decentralized engines, each KODA dog's brain not only processes the challenges they encounter throughout the day, such as climbing stairs or walking on gravel, but the challenges of every robotic dog in the pack. Each KODA is connected to a secure blockchain network allowing for an industry first decentralized AI mind. This network is used to share data points, process optimal solutions and learn skills while it forgets the remaining superfluous data.

Early owners will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand on the precipice of a technological breakthrough and witness this networked intelligence evolve and grow from their own living rooms in a way that will certainly turn the heads of their friends and family.

A traditional robot dog living in Phoenix may never encounter an icy road. Therefore, the robot would not have the opportunity to teach itself to walk on ice properly; it would essentially be a prisoner of its environment – limited in its knowledge by the world directly around it.

KODA is not a traditional robot, it can learn far beyond the limitations of geography. It is futureproof. A KODA dog in Phoenix can harness its pack members' knowledge of other KODAs based in colder climates, like Anchorage, Main or Toronto. Without ever having set foot on ice, the KODA in Phoenix will learn how not to slip. KODA dogs continuously learn through an ever-growing supercomputing network, so that ultimately, no matter the location or challenge, KODA dogs will be able to overcome and master it.

This capability expands to KODA's emotional intelligence. Through the same decentralized network and bevy of onboard sensors, the robot will learn when an owner is sad, depressed, happy, or excited, and behave in a manner appropriate for those most human of emotions.

KODA Features:

Four 3-D cameras, positioned in the front, back, and both sides of the body

A 13-megapixel camera on the front of the head to take high-quality photographs

Enhanced anatomical design to ensure maximum comfort levels for human interaction, including a fully functional head and aesthetic tail piece.

14 high-torque motors with 2 motors on the neck, offering a full range of dog-like mobility.

11 Teraflop processing unit.

About KODA:

KODA is dedicated to helping people live better lives with the help of robotic companions. KODA values creativity, compassion and courage. Its advanced research in the fields of AI and blockchain is the driving force behind KODA products. The company's goal is to bring about the future of technology with the human in mind. It does this by focusing on empathy towards the human condition and by always maintaining its responsibility to enhance the quality of life of anyone who interacts with KODA robots.

