Kodansha Launches New Series KATANA Beast Simultaneously in Japan & U.S. and More Simulpub Titles on K MANGA

New series debut is KATANA Beast by Akimine Kamijyo, creator of Samurai Deeper Kyo and Code:Breaker. New simulpub titles include Versus, Tank Chair, and more!

TOKYO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodansha Ltd. is pleased to announce that it will launch the new series KATANA Beast by Akimine Kamijyo simultaneously in Japan and the United States at the same time. The English version of KATANA Beast will be available on the K MANGA service as a simulpub title starting November 1st 12:00AM JST (October 31st 8:00AM PDT). Kodansha plans to add 74 titles to K MANGA before the end of the year, with more information to be announced. New simulpub titles will include Versus (One-Punch Man creator ONE, bose, and Kyoutarou Azuma), and Tank Chair (Manabu Yashiro). The K MANGA service is currently exclusively available in the United States.

New Simultaneous Debut in Japan and the US Series & Simulpub Title on K MANGA:

Title: KATANA Beast

Creator: Akimine Kamijyo

Date Available: November 1st 12:00AM JST

Synopsis: The Rat, the Ox, the Tiger, the Rabbit, the Dragon, the Snake, the Horse, the Goat, the Monkey, the Rooster, the Dog, and the Pig. These twelve tribes, each boasting their own special powers, battled for hegemony over the nation until the Emperor, tired of these endless wars, instead proposed a "festival"—5v5 proxy battles for which each tribe must send a "beastblade" to fight on their behalf. Princess Ibusuki of the Rabbit tribe, the weakest clan of all, was searching for her own champion to whom she could entrust the fate of her people when she came upon Hijimaru of the legendary Lion tribe. Little did she know that this encounter would mark the beginning of something far greater! Welcome to the fantastical tale of the zodiac struggle!

In a message to K MANGA readers, Kamijyo said: "Inspired by the twelve zodiac signs which have been passed down since ancient times in Japan, this is a story about the main character, Hijimaru, and the twelve tribes. The 'Festival' where the beasts will fight each other with their lives by the blade is about to begin! I hope everyone in America enjoys it at the same time as Japan! Thank you!"

New Simulpub Titles to K MANGA:

Title: All My Neighbors are Convinced the Female Knight from My Rice Field Is My Wife

Creators: Manga by Saori Otoha, Story by Renkinou, Character Design by Kaito Shibano

Date Available: October 27th 12:00AM JST

Synopsis: Jin Mita lives as a farmer in a small town in the countryside. One morning, he discovers a female knight collapsed in his rice paddy. Her name is Seraphim, and it appears that she has come from another world. She knows nothing about how this world works and has nowhere to go. Unable to just ignore her plight, Jin suggests that she live with him, leading to his neighbors believing that she's his wife! Farm work under the sun, and meals made with fresh ingredients...this is the start of a story about living a relaxing life with a female knight in the countryside!

In a message to K MANGA readers, Otoha said: "This work is a manga depicting the quiet life of the main character, who is a farmer, and the heroine, a female knight from another world, living comfortably in the Japanese countryside. There's a lot of Japanese culture and beautiful scenery, so I hope you'll read it!"

Title: The Great Queen Victoria Winner Ostwen Has Arrived!

Creators: Manga by Hajime Shinjo, Story by Matsuri Kuragezaki

Date Available: November 10th 12:00AM JST

Synopsis: Lady Victoria Winner is about to have her engagement to Prince Frederic called off. Any other noble lady would cry or lash out, but not Victoria. Instead, she decides that she will simply not allow it. Whether it be broken engagements, assassination attempts, or plots against her from the nobility, there is nothing that the great Victoria cannot overcome! Welcome to the most majestic of romcoms!

Title: Versus

Creators: Story by ONE, Manga by Kyoutarou Azuma, Organized by bose

Date Available: November 25th 12:00AM JST

Synopsis: The Demons are the human's natural enemy. For several hundred years, they've tortured and toyed with the human race... The world is under the reign of The Great Demon King and his 47 Demon Lords. While humans lived in fear, 47 heroes were picked from across the world to dispose of the Demon King's Army. Now, with humanity's fate on the line, the final battle against the demons is about to begin...

In a message to K MANGA readers, the creators said:

"I'm glad you are reading this! I really hope you enjoy it." -ONE

"I will do my best to draw good artwork every month!" -Kyoutarou Azuma

"I hope that this unusual new type of battle manga will become a big hit across the ocean!" -bose

Title: Tank Chair

Creator: Manabu Yashiro

Date Available: To Be Announced

Synopsis: Nagi Taira was the strongest assassin until he fell into a coma protecting his younger sister from a bullet. However, his unique physical constitution allows him to regain consciousness for a short time when "intent to kill" is directed toward him.

Now begins Nagi's "rehabilitation"! He will fight powerful targets in his custom wheelchair until he achieves a full awakening!

The talented Manabu Yashiro brings you this most sinister antihero's violent, action-packed tale!!

In a message to K MANGA readers, Yashiro said: "I have always loved American comics, especially those that feature heroes who wear masks. Tank Chair is a completely new 'hero comic' that I drew in the Japanese manga style. I hope you enjoy it!"

About K MANGA

Since its launch in May 2023, K MANGA has distributed hundreds of manga titles in English with notable titles such as Hajime no Ippo: Fighting Spirit!, Heavenly Delusion, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, In the Clear Moonlit Dusk, Lightning and Romance, Skip and Loafer, and Space Brothers.

K MANGA also distributes simulpub titles in English with notable ones including A Sign of Affection, DEAD ROCK, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Clayman Revenge, Tune In to the Midnight Heart, and Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes for Me. Before the end of the year, K MANGA will have added over 100 additional titles to its service since its launch in May. K MANGA plans to continually add even more titles to its service for readers to enjoy.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1637040002

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kodansha.kmanga

Website: https://kmanga.kodansha.com/

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/KMANGA_KODANSHA

About Kodansha

KODANSHA Ltd. is Japan's leading publishing house based in Tokyo, having delivered stories into ready hands across the globe with a wide variety of content from manga to novels, fashion magazines, news journals, and picture books for children, as well as TV anime, movies, series, and video games since 1909 in the spirit of "Inspire Impossible Stories." KODANSHA is globally recognized as the licensor of some of the world's most loved manga IPs, such as AKIRA, Attack on Titan, and Ghost in the Shell. Their digital book platform, MAGAPOKE was launched in July 2015 and to date has been downloaded nearly 20 million times. For more information, visit:

www.kodansha.com/

SOURCE KODANSHA LTD.