KODI COLLECTIVE ADDS LONG-RUN PRINT TO ITS SUITE OF MARKETING EXECUTION SERVICES

10 Oct, 2023

  • LSC's Maple Grove Printing facility joins Kodi Collective, signifying the brand's ongoing commitment to providing a full range of commercial offset and digital printing services to the market.

  • Recent investments in its printing operations will ensure a continuation of quality, reliable service as former gravure customers migrate to the long-run offset platform.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodi Collective announced today that LSC Print Solutions' long-run offset print facility in Maple Grove, MN, will join the Kodi Collective portfolio of print services. The leading marketing execution services provider will now offer long-run offset print, in addition to its short and medium-run offset print, digital print, marketing procurement, and creative production services.

Kodi Collective offers marketing execution services for customers looking to achieve their marketing goals effectively and efficiently in the world of omnichannel marketing. With in-house commercial print and creative studios and a global network of over 400 validated suppliers, Kodi Collective has a versatile portfolio of capabilities, including creative production, print production, sourcing & and logistics, and managed services.
Kodi has further demonstrated its commitment to commercial offset print through a series of investments made this year, including multi-million-dollar print equipment enhancements, technology upgrades, process improvements, and sustainability efforts across its eight commercial printing facilities. Kodi's investments solidify its position as a premier marketing services provider, enabling more customers to reach their markets across print, digital, and experiential channels.

"We are aligning the business in tune with the evolving needs of customers," said James Richards, President and CEO of Kodi Collective. "As demand for long-run gravure printing continues to rapidly decline, the LSC Print Solutions team has worked creatively with our customers to successfully transition them to offset. This allows us to now integrate Maple Grove's strong long-run offset capabilities seamlessly into our Kodi offerings. This integration, along with continued investment in our operations, enables us to provide customers with marketing execution services across a broad spectrum. From personalized direct mail to one-million-plus catalog runs, plus photography, videography, sourcing, and managed services, we are here and ready to help."

About Kodi Collective™

Launched in March 2023 from the former LSC Communications platform, Kodi Collective offers marketing execution services for customers looking to achieve their marketing goals effectively and efficiently in the world of omnichannel marketing. With in-house commercial print and creative studios and a global network of over 400 validated suppliers, Kodi Collective has a versatile portfolio of capabilities, including creative production, print production, sourcing & logistics, and managed services. As its Celtic name evokes, Kodi Collective™ is here to help guide marketers through what's possible, to execute reliably, and to deliver with passion. More information can be found at www.CallKodi.com

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Melissa Noebes
Kodi Collective
[email protected]
404-259-1136

