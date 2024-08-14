Kodiak and the Vital Ground Foundation Partner for Annual Keep It Wild Campaign

Through the partnership, 100% of proceeds will go to preserving land as the non-profit seeks to protect more land in the next two years than in the past 17 years combined

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, renowned for its protein-packed, whole-grain breakfast products, announces its latest iteration of its Keep It Wild campaign. In partnership with the Vital Ground Foundation, Keep It Wild inspires active outdoor love while raising awareness and educating consumers on the importance of land conservation and bear preservation for a healthy ecosystem and an outdoors everyone can enjoy, now and for future generations.

Chief Brand Officer, Zac Efron, will be among the Kodiak community engaged in the campaign.

With the support of Kodiak, The Vital Ground Foundation will work toward its goal to preserve more land in the next two years than in the past 17 combined. To achieve this, Kodiak is launching its next iteration of Keep it Wild, partnering with iconic outdoor brands Cotopaxi and YETI to create limited-edition, exclusive products, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to The Vital Ground Foundation. Designed with sustainability in mind, these items are made for every outdoor and travel adventure – from Cotopaxi lunchboxes and backpacks to YETI water bottles, t-shirts and hats.

"Here at Kodiak we're always encouraging folks to enjoy the great outdoors while living epic days and wilder lives, which is why we're thrilled to kick off this year's Keep It Wild campaign, which is a direct reflection of our mission and values," said Cory Bayers, Chief Marketing Officer of Kodiak. "By working together with incredible brands like Cotopaxi and YETI, and contributing to The Vital Ground Foundation, we encourage consumers to get outside while also educating on the importance of land conservation and bear protection."

The Kodiak community including influencers, celebrities, athletes and investors is coming together to help in raising awareness and attention to this critical mission. Chief Brand Officer, Zac Efron, will be among the Kodiak community engaged in the campaign. Wes Larson, a Bear Biologist and well-known influencer in the conservation space, and Max Lowe, a renowned National Geographic photographer, will also be among those joining the activation.

"Kodiak continues to stay true to its mission of feeding epic days and wilder lives while making sure to inspire people to get outside and leave the world better than they found it," said Zac Efron, Kodiak Chief Brand Officer. "Programs like Keep it Wild are a huge part of why I became a part of the Kodiak brand, and I'm so excited to see the impact of this year's campaign."

A Kodiak Keep It Wild partner since 2017, the Vital Ground Foundation is a non-profit that works to protect and restore North America's grizzly bear population by conserving wildlife habitats and supporting programs that reduce conflicts between bears and humans. As a keystone species, bears are crucial for maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Keep It Wild encourages people to spend more time outdoors, which is believed to help develop a deeper appreciation for nature. As people fall more in love with the outdoors, they become more motivated to preserve it for future generations.

The full Kodiak Keep It Wild collection will be available for purchase at kodiakcakes.com starting on August 14, 2024, with exclusive access for Kodiak's VIP text-list for a limited time. All proceeds from purchases will go directly to the Vital Ground Foundation. For more information visit KodiakCakes.com or follow the brand on social @kodiakcakes.

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For over 30 years, Kodiak has created real, protein-packed breakfasts with honest and carefully selected ingredients, with no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

About Vital Ground

An accredited land trust and 501(c)(3) organization, Vital Ground conserves habitat for grizzly bears and other wildlife in the Northern Rockies. Founded in 1990 and based in Missoula, Mont., the organization also partners with communities to prevent conflicts between bears and people. For more information about Vital Ground, please visit www.vitalground.org or contact [email protected].

