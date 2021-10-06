Kodiak Appoints Cory Bayers as Chief Marketing Officer

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, a fast-growing food business built on a mission to inspire healthier eating and active living, today announced the appointment of Cory Bayers to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 1st, 2021.

Mr. Bayers is a seasoned global brand builder who brings over two decades of marketing experience to Kodiak. In this new role, he will lead all aspects of Kodiak's marketing initiatives, including strategy development, brand positioning, community building, content creation, and partner collaborations.

Most recently, Mr. Bayers was Head of Global Marketing at Patagonia, where he was responsible for the company's global marketing, communications, creative, and content strategy for the past five years. He also spent more than six years at Lululemon Athletica, where he most recently served as Head of Global Brand Creative, leading the brand's creative strategy and direction. Prior to this, he was at Helly Hansen for a decade in various roles driving the brand's creative, communications, marketing, and community building.

Kodiak created the role of Chief Marketing Officer to continue identifying ways to connect with its passionate and ever-growing community. Over the past 26 years, Kodiak has expanded its product portfolio to become a true platform brand, and the company's loyal following on social media and via organic word-of-mouth has enabled Kodiak to reach more than 17 million households each year.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Kodiak and to continue building the brand and its consumer base," said Mr. Bayers. "The consumer engagement that Joel and the team have cultivated at Kodiak is truly unique to the space, and I'm eager to lead the brand and its enthusiasts through its next phase of engagement. I've long admired Kodiak, and I look forward to working with such a smart, collaborative, fast-moving, and high energy group of people who truly see the highest potential of Kodiak's positive effect on our community."

"At Kodiak, our vision has always been to become the most loved next generation food brand," said Joel Clark, Chief Executive Officer at Kodiak. "Having such ambition for the strength of this brand requires thinking outside the box and learning from those who lead some of the most respected lifestyle companies. We are excited to have found someone of Cory's caliber, who can bring true lifestyle brand marketing to the food world at Kodiak. We look forward to leveraging his significant experience in building powerful brands, which we believe will sustain Kodiak's exceptional growth trajectory."

About Kodiak

Created to provide "Nourishment for Today's Frontier," Kodiak's portfolio aims to restore the real food tradition through 100% whole grains and high-protein products. Nestled among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak is the result of an heirloom whole wheat flapjack recipe originally sold out of a little red wagon by co-founder Joel Clark. Today, Kodiak crafts flapjack and waffle mixes, baking mixes, toaster waffles, and on-the-go cups and snacks. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarai Goring

+1 (212) 829-1111 x190

[email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak Cakes

Related Links

https://www.kodiakcakes.com

