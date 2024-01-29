Kodiak Gas Services Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 per Share of Common Stock

News provided by

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

29 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS), ("Kodiak" or the "Company"), a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure and contract compression services, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock, or $1.52 per share of common stock on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This cash dividend will be paid on February 23, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024.

Mickey McKee, Kodiak's founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Returning capital to shareholders via our well-covered dividend is a key element of our capital allocation strategy.  Our dividend provides investors an attractive yield on their investment while allowing Kodiak to invest in its fleet, live within cash flow and drive towards our long-term leverage target."

About Kodiak

Kodiak is one of the largest contract compression services providers in the continental United States with a revenue-generating fleet of over 3.2 million horsepower.  The Company focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi–well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements contained herein include the amount and timing of future dividend payments. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. A list and description of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our final prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2023 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) and in Part I, Item 2. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and Part II, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" sections of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 and filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.
Graham Sones, VP of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(936) 755-3259

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Rick Black
[email protected]  
713-529-6600

 

SOURCE Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

Also from this source

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. to Acquire CSI Compressco LP in an $854 Million All-Equity Transaction

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) ("Kodiak") and CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) today announced that they have executed a...

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Including Record Quarterly Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA; Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) ("Kodiak" or the "Company"), a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure and contract compression...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.