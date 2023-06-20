Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

MONTGOMERY, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. ("Kodiak," "we," or the "Company") today announced that it has launched an initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at an anticipated initial offering price between $19.00 and $22.00 per share pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, Kodiak intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares have been authorized for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KGS," subject to official notice of issuance.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, Truist Securities and TPH&Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, are serving as book-running managers. Comerica Securities, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, Texas Capital Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Guzman & Company, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made solely by means of a prospectus, which, once available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attn: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, NY 10282

Telephone: 1-866-471-2526

[email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (866) 803-9204

[email protected]

Barclays Capital Inc.

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (888) 603-5847

Email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is a leading operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States with a revenue-generating fleet of approximately 3.2 million horsepower as of March 31, 2023. The Company focuses on operating large horsepower compression units under stable, fixed-revenue contracts with blue-chip upstream and midstream customers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the completion, terms or size of the offering.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, factors as discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on June 20, 2023.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Graham Sones, VP of Investor Relations

[email protected]

(936) 755-3259

SOURCE Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.