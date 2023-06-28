Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering

MONTGOMERY, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. ("Kodiak," "we," or the "Company") today announced that it priced its initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. In addition, Kodiak granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.  

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on June 29, 2023 under the ticker symbol "KGS." The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, Truist Securities and TPH&Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, are serving as book-running managers. Comerica Securities, Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, Texas Capital Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Guzman & Company, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus, which may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Attn: Prospectus Department
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282
Telephone: 1-866-471-2526
[email protected]

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (866) 803-9204
[email protected]

Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: (888) 603-5847
Email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is a leading operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States with a revenue-generating fleet of approximately 3.2 million horsepower as of March 31, 2023. The Company focuses on operating large horsepower compression units under stable, fixed-revenue contracts with blue-chip upstream and midstream customers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the closing of the offering and trading of Kodiak's common stock on the NYSE.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, factors as discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on June 27, 2023.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Graham Sones, VP of Investor Relations
[email protected]
(936) 755-3259

SOURCE Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

