Kodiak Gas Services to be Added to Four Russell US Indexes

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS), ("Kodiak" or the "Company"), a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure and contract compression services, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 2500®, Russell 3000® and Russell Small Cap Completeness® indexes as part of the Russell Indexes' planned third quarter IPO additions. Kodiak is scheduled to be added to these indexes after equity markets close on September 15, 2023 and is expected to begin trading as a component of these indexes when equity markets open on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Mickey McKee, Kodiak's founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Kodiak's inclusion in these Russell indexes marks another meaningful milestone following our successful IPO earlier this summer and will significantly broaden our visibility among the investment community. We are excited to further expand our shareholder base to include a greater number of passive and active ETFs and institutions."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 2500® and 3000® indexes.

More About Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is the third largest contract compression services provider in the continental United States with a revenue generating fleet of over 3.17 million horsepower. The company focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi–well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

