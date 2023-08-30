Kodiak Gas Services to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

30 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

MONTGOMERY, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) ("Kodiak" or the "Company"), a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure and contract compression services, today announced that it will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5th & 6th, 2023.

In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings with investors, Kodiak's senior management will also be conducting an investor presentation on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CT). The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast and can be accessed by visiting the "Upcoming Events" section of the Company's website at https://ir.kodiakgas.com/news-events/ir-calendar. For those that cannot listen to the event live, a replay will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. is the third largest contract compression services provider in the continental United States with a revenue generating fleet of over 3.17 million horsepower. The company focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high–volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi–well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

Contacts:
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.
Graham Sones, VP – Investor Relations
ir@kodiakgas.com

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Rick Black
KGS@DennardLascar.com

