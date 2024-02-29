Kodiak Partners with Martin Brower to Autonomously Move Freight for Quick Service Restaurants

Martin Brower and Kodiak are using autonomous vehicles to haul quick service restaurant food between Dallas and Oklahoma City eight times per week; companies eye future partnership expansion

ROSEMONT, Ill. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a leading autonomous trucking company, and The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global leader in supply chain solutions, today announced that the companies are working together to autonomously deliver time-critical refrigerated freight for quick service restaurants eight times per week between Dallas and Oklahoma City. Since the companies began working together in July 2022, Kodiak has completed over 600 autonomous deliveries for Martin Brower. Kodiak and Martin Brower are also exploring ways to expand their commercial operations across the Martin Brower network.

Kodiak's ability to provide tailored solutions for their partners has been instrumental to the partnership. Kodiak operates what Martin Brower calls a "shuttle lane," where autonomous trucks shuttle full trailers between major hubs and local drivers handle distribution of goods to multiple restaurants, including two of the top five largest fast food chains in the United States. The companies are working together to explore additional shuttle lane opportunities that will optimize and future-proof Martin Brower's network, allowing it to better serve the growing demands of its customers.

"We chose Kodiak because we share a mutual commitment to safety and customer service," said Mark Grittner, Director - Global Capital, Fleet & Facilities, Martin Brower. "By working together, we are able to benefit from the safety, reliability and efficiency provided by Kodiak's autonomous technology while also ensuring our local drivers can continue to provide the best-in-class customer service that is foundational to Martin Brower's reputation."

"Your next order of fries may have traveled on a Kodiak truck," said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak. "Autonomous trucks are well-suited to the difficult work of long-haul driving, while allowing our partners' local drivers to handle last-mile deliveries and provide a personal touch for customers. Martin Brower's shuttle lane model is an ideal application for Kodiak that enables us to demonstrate the value of our technology within our customers' existing networks."

As part of the partnership, Martin Brower has joined the Kodiak Partner Deployment Program, which helps carriers establish autonomous freight operations and seamlessly integrate the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak's self-driving system, into their fleet.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation committed to a safer and more efficient future for all. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers across the South, using its autonomous technology. Kodiak also leverages its commercial self-driving software to develop, test and deploy autonomous capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

About Martin Brower

For nearly 90 years, Martin Brower has been a strategic supply chain partner to the world's leading brands. We offer smart, sustainable solutions that help our partners see around corners, avoid obstacles, and build stronger, more resilient end-to-end supply chains. Thanks to our more than 13,000 employees, we successfully deliver 730 million cases annually to over 26,000 locations worldwide. Learn more about Martin Brower on the web at martinbrower.com , and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Kodiak Robotics