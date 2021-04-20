Kodiak Robotics And Dover Air Force Base Partner To Develop Autonomous Flightline Vehicles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Air Force Base (Dover AFB) and Kodiak Robotics, Inc. today announced that Kodiak has been awarded an AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop autonomous vehicles for the Dover AFB flightline.

Flightline vehicles represent a natural fit for autonomous technology, given the structured driving environment and high demand for drivers. Through this SBIR Phase II, Kodiak and Dover AFB will also partner to identify the flightline vehicles best suited to automation. This SBIR grant demonstrates the Air Force's growing interest in automation technology's potential to increase efficiency and safety.

The Air Force's SBIR program, which is administered by AFWERX, is designed to help startups and small businesses adapt their civilian technology for Air Force use. Through this SBIR Phase II grant, Kodiak will partner with Dover AFB to adapt Kodiak's solution to the needs of flightline vehicles, and validate the software in simulation. At the completion of the SBIR project, Kodiak will be eligible for a SBIR Phase III grant that will fund autonomous flightline vehicle deployment.

"Kodiak's SBIR partnership with Dover AFB shows the flexibility of the Kodiak Driver to adapt to a wide range of deployment environments and customers," said Don Burnette, Kodiak's CEO. "We are excited to partner with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron to bring the benefits of autonomous technology to the flightline."

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.:

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in April 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward—so people, partners, and the planet thrive. Kodiak is building and operating self-driving trucks designed to operate on highway routes, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak has developed the industry's most advanced technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks. Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, operating autonomously on the highway portion of the route. In January 2021, Kodiak became the first company in the autonomous trucking industry to announce disengage-free customer deliveries, and released footage of over 1000 miles of disengage-free driving. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai, and on Medium, LinkedIn and Twitter.

