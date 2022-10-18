Kodiak Robotics and IKEA Announce Cooperation for Autonomous Freight Delivery in the U.S.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics , Inc., a leading self-driving trucking company, has started cooperation with IKEA Supply Chain Operations by piloting autonomous freight deliveries in Texas. The cooperation, which began on August 8, 2022, includes a Kodiak autonomous heavy-duty truck transporting IKEA products seven days a week between the IKEA Distribution Center in Baytown and the IKEA Store in Frisco.

Kodiak Robotics is transporting IKEA products seven days a week in Texas. Tweet this Kodiak Robotics is transporting IKEA products seven days a week in Texas.

The main purpose is to get a better understanding of how Kodiak's autonomous driving technology contributes to increased road safety and better working conditions for truck drivers on the longer distances. The self-driving truck has a professional safety truck driver behind the wheel who picks up a loaded trailer at the distribution center each morning and oversees the autonomous delivery to the store by late afternoon.

"We are proud to be working with Kodiak to achieve our ambitious goals of being at the forefront of innovation and building capabilities for future transportation," says Dariusz Mroczek, Category Area Transport Manager, IKEA Supply Chain Operations. "Kodiak's technology will contribute towards our objective to put the driver in focus in the transition towards automated transportation and towards our road safety agenda."

"IKEA and Kodiak share a commitment to putting safety first," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. "Together we can enhance safety, improve working conditions for drivers, and create a more sustainable freight transportation system. Adopting autonomous trucking technology can improve drivers' quality of life by focusing on the local driving jobs most prefer to do. We look forward to working with the IKEA carrier partners to bring these benefits to the IKEA supply chain."

Autonomous trucks are also more fuel-efficient as indicated by a study from the University of California San Diego which estimated that self-driving trucks consume roughly 10% less fuel than traditional manually driven trucks on diesel-fueled fleets.

Leveraging its built-for-scale solution, Kodiak has been rapidly and safely adding new lanes. These include the recently announced launch of commercial operations between Dallas and Oklahoma City and service between Dallas and Atlanta. Kodiak has been delivering freight daily between Dallas to Houston since mid-2019, and delivering freight between Dallas and San Antonio since mid-2021.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers along four routes in Texas and Oklahoma, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on Medium , LinkedIn, and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

SOURCE Kodiak Robotics