Kodiak Robotics and SK Inc. Partner to Bring Autonomous Trucking to Asia's $1.5 Trillion Freight Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc. , a leading self-driving trucking company, and SK Inc. , a holding company of SK Group , South Korea's third-largest conglomerate with more than 120 operating companies, today announced a partnership to bring the Kodiak Driver, the company's self-driving technology, to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. As part of the relationship, SK will work with Kodiak to seek new business opportunities that utilize Kodiak's self-driving technology. In addition, the companies will work together to provide fleet management services for customers in Asia.

SK's network of companies has deep roots in numerous industries critical to the future of logistics, from trucking telematics to shipping to semiconductors.

Kodiak will look to leverage SK's products, components and technology for its autonomous system, including artificial intelligence microprocessors and advanced emergency braking systems.

"Our partnership with Kodiak will help accelerate the commercialization of self-driving trucks in Asia," said Jungho Shin, executive vice president of SK Inc. "Kodiak's industry-leading technology and SK's unrivaled reach in Korea and across Asia make this a natural partnership. We look forward to working with Kodiak to make autonomous trucking a reality around the globe."

The partnership marks a significant milestone for the company as it works towards international expansion. Asia represents a $1.5 trillion freight market, making this a key opportunity for Kodiak's international operations.

"SK has an impressive list of companies that enables and fastracks our Asian expansion," said Don Burnette, Kodiak's Co-founder & CEO. "Our technology paired with SK's deep relationships with Asia's leading logistics and technology partners offers Kodiak a unique opportunity to expand our global footprint and commercialize the Kodiak Driver across the Asia-Pacific region."

Kodiak is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with a testing and operations hub located in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. In just three years, Kodiak is already earning revenue while it validates its system by hauling daily customer freight between Dallas, Texas, and Houston, Texas. The company aims to build the world's most efficient, reliable and respected end-to-end delivery solution. This partnership with SK Inc. comes on the heels of an announcement with the U.S. Air Force for a contract to bring autonomous transportation to the U.S. Department of Defense's Dover Air Force base in Delaware.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward—so people, partners, and the planet thrive. Kodiak is building and operating self-driving trucks designed to operate on highway routes, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak has developed the industry's most advanced technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks. Kodiak delivers freight daily for its customers between Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, operating autonomously on the highway portion of the route. In January 2021, Kodiak became the first company in the autonomous trucking industry to announce disengage-free customer deliveries, and released footage of over 1000 miles of disengage-free driving. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on Medium , LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

About SK Inc.:

Based in Seoul, South Korea, SK Inc. enhances its portfolio values by developing long-term strategies with globally competitive affiliates in energy and chemicals, ICT, semiconductor and materials, logistics and services, and bio and pharmaceuticals. As an investment-oriented holding company of SK Group, the company is focused on maximizing corporate value and building the foundation for sustainable growth by identifying and nurturing promising new businesses. For more information on SK Inc., please visit http://www.sk-inc.com/en/

