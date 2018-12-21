Kodiak Sciences Added to Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes, effective as of the open of the U.S. markets on Monday, December 24, 2018.

"We are excited to be included in these indexes among some of the most innovative public companies in the U.S., as we look to broaden our investor base following our successful IPO in October," said John Borgeson, Kodiak's Chief Financial Officer. "On the heels of our Phase 1a data announcement last week, showing single-dose safety and durability of our lead drug candidate KSI-301 in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema, we're pleased to close an important year of company milestones and look forward to continued clinical progress in 2019."

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. The Russell Microcap Index represents 2,000 small cap and microcap stocks and captures the smallest 1,000 companies in the Russell 2000, in addition to 1,000 smaller U.S.-based listed stocks.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate, or ABC, Platform merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. In addition to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate in clinical development for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform™ to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF bioconjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases such as wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our expectations for continued clinical progress in 2019, our platform technology and potential therapies, expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of our product candidates and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary safety, efficacy and durability data for KSI-301 and any of our other product candidates may not continue or persist in future trials; future potential regulatory milestones of KSI-301 and any of our other product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Kodiak," "ABC Platform" and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various jurisdictions.

