Kodiak Sciences Announces Presentations at ARVO 2019 Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that presentations on its research will be made at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2019 Annual Meeting, being held from April 28 – May 2 in Vancouver, Canada.

"The clinical and preclinical data being presented at ARVO's Annual Meeting provide early evidence of the safety and efficacy of Kodiak's novel antibody biopolymer conjugates. It's exciting to see the preclinical science and thoughtful design underlying our ABC Platform begin to translate into clinical utility with our Phase 1 study of KSI-301, an anti-VEGF ABC being developed as a new and potentially better therapy for the most prevalent retinal vascular diseases like wet AMD, diabetic eye disease and retinal vein occlusion. At ARVO, we will also be presenting preclinical data on KSI-501, demonstrating how the ABC Platform can simultaneously target multiple biologies of relevance in multifactorial diseases," said Jason Ehrlich, M.D., Ph.D., Kodiak's Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. "We also look forward to presenting data from our ongoing Phase 1b multiple-dose study of KSI-301 at upcoming medical meetings later this year."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Chronic Nonclinical Ocular Toxicity Study of KSI-301 Demonstrates Tolerability after Intravitreal Administration in Cynomolgus Monkeys

Presenter: John Sinclair, Director, Nonclinical Development and Safety Evaluation, Kodiak Sciences

Presentation date and time: April 28; 8:00 – 9:45 AM PT

Title: Phase 1 first-in-human study of KSI-301: a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate with extended durability

Presenter: Sunil Patel, M.D., Ph.D., Retina Research Institute of Texas

Presentation date and time: April 30; 11:45 AM – 1:30 PM PT

Title: Development of Novel Bispecific Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Angiogenic Therapy for the Treatment of both Retinal Vascular and Inflammatory Diseases

Presenter: Fernando Corrêa, Ph.D., Associate Principal Scientist, Kodiak Sciences

Presentation date and time: May 1; 3:00 – 4:45 PM PT

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational therapy built on the Company's ABC Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to improve real-world outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease.

About KSI-501

KSI-501 is a dual inhibitor biconjugate targeting vascular leakage, abnormal angiogenesis and concurrent inflammation that can be present in diabetic macular edema. KSI-501 is a dual inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and interleukin 6 (IL-6) and is also built on the Company's ABC Platform. By targeting two disease biologies with a single agent, KSI-501 could provide a novel treatment option for patients with retinal diseases.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. In addition to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate in clinical development for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases such as wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact, and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, future development plans, clinical and regulatory objectives, expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of our product candidates, the anticipated presentation of data at upcoming conferences, the results of our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our product candidates; our assumptions regarding our planned expenditures and sufficiency of our cash to fund operations may be incorrect; our efforts to advance the clinical development of additional product candidates may not be successful; any of our product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

