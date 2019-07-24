Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentation at American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2019 Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that data from the ongoing KSI-301 clinical study will be presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2019 Annual Meeting being held from July 26 – 30 in Chicago, IL.

"We remain excited by KSI-301's performance in the clinic and the strong engagement we are seeing with our investigators. The data being presented for the first time at ASRS 2019 from our Phase 1b multiple-dose study will address initial safety and efficacy of KSI-301 in patients with treatment naïve wet AMD, diabetic macular edema/diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. We look forward to Dr. Dugel sharing the data for the first time with the retina specialist community from the podium at ASRS," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Kodiak's Chief Executive Officer.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation: Antibody Biopolymer Conjugates: A Novel Scientific Approach and Platform for Extended-Durability Retinal Medicines - First Results from a Phase 1b Proof of Concept Study of KSI-301, an anti-VEGF ABC

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, M.D. -- Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Roski Eye Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California; Managing Partner, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, Retinal Research Institute, Phoenix, AZ

Session: AMD Neovascular Part II Symposium

Presentation date and time: Saturday, July 27, 2019 – 11:48am CDT

The slide presentation will be available on the Kodiak Investor Relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ following completion of the presentation.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational therapy built on the Company's ABC Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to improve real-world outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, future development plans, clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, anticipated design of planned clinical trials, expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of our product candidates, including KSI-301, the anticipated presentation of data, the results of our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary safety, efficacy and durability data for our KSI-301 product candidate from the Phase 1 study will not continue or persist; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies and/or our development of KSI-301 may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of KSI-301, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; anticipated presentation of data at upcoming conferences may not occur; our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Kodiak," "ABC Platform" and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kodiak.com

