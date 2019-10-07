Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentation of Durability Data from Clinical Development Program of KSI-301 in Wet AMD, DME, and RVO at American Academy of Ophthalmology 2019 Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., will present first-time results at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) to be held in San Francisco, California. The Retina Subspecialty Day (October 11 – 12) will feature a presentation of emerging data from the Phase 1b clinical study of KSI-301 in treatment-naïve patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO).

"We were very pleased with the early durability data from patients with wet AMD treated with KSI-301 in our Phase 1b clinical study announced last month at The Retina Society Annual Meeting. Those data underscored our belief in the potential for KSI-301 to be a leading, next-generation anti-VEGF with a long-interval durability profile," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "We look forward to building on those initial results with Dr. Charles Wykoff's upcoming presentation at the AAO Retina Subspecialty Day, where new data will be shown on the efficacy, safety and durability of KSI-301 in wet AMD as well as DME and RVO. These are the three diseases most commonly treated with intravitreal anti-VEGF therapies. We look forward to further engaging with the community about the new data and our planning for the clinical development of KSI-301."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation: Extended Durability in Exudative Retinal Diseases Using the Novel Intravitreal Anti-VEGF Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate KSI-301: Results from the Phase 1b Study in Patients with wAMD, DME and RVO

Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D. – Retina Consultants of Houston, Houston, TX

Presentation date and time: Friday, October 11, 2019 – 4:58pm PT

The slide presentation will be available on the Kodiak Investor Relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the time of the presentation.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational therapy built on the Company's ABC Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. KSI-301 is being developed and is fully owned globally by Kodiak Sciences Inc.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, future development plans, clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, anticipated design of planned clinical trials, expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of our product candidates, including KSI-301, the anticipated presentation of data, the results of our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary safety, efficacy and durability data for our KSI-301 product candidate from the Phase 1 study will not continue or persist; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies and/or our development of KSI-301 may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of KSI-301, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; anticipated presentation of data at upcoming conferences may not occur; our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Kodiak," "ABC Platform" and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various jurisdictions.

