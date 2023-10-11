Kodiak Sciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 56th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, announced today that three scientific presentations on tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), including a first-time presentation of the primary results from the Phase 3 DAYLIGHT study in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a first-time presentation of the Year 1 head-to-head results from the Phase 3 BEACON study in retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and the primary results and new analyses from the Phase 3 GLEAM and GLIMMER studies in diabetic macular edema (DME), will be shared at the 56th Annual Scientific Meeting of The Retina Society, being held from Oct 11 – 14 in New York, United States.

"At the Retina Society meeting, data will be presented across four pivotal trials for tarcocimab and will include the results of recent investigations on the higher cataract incidence in patients with DME and the implications of our ongoing findings on the development of our ABC Platform derived medicines," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences.

The following will be presented at the meeting by our clinical investigators:

Title: Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301) 5 mg for the treatment of wAMD: One-year primary efficacy,durability, and safety outcomes of the Phase 3 DAYLIGHT Study
Presentation Date and Time: October 13, 2023; 8:52 AM ET
Presenter: Brandon Busbee, M.D., Tennessee Retina and Retina Consultants of America

Title: Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301) Anti-VEGF Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate for Diabetic Macular Edema: Primary Endpoint Efficacy and Safety Outcomes of the GLEAM and GLIMMER Phase 3 Pivotal Studies
Presentation Date and Time: October 13, 2023; 10:28 AM ET
Presenter: Robert Wong, M.D., FASRS, Austin Retina Associates

Title: Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301) 5 mg for the treatment of RVO: One-year primary efficacy, durability, and safety outcomes of the Phase 3 BEACON Study
Presentation Date and Time: October 13, 2023; 10:38 AM ET
Presenter: Ankoor Shah, M.D., Retina Consultants of Texas

Kodiak plans to post the presentation slides on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the beginning of each presentation.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our antibody biopolymer conjugate platform, or ABC Platform™ is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's first investigational medicine, tarcocimab tedromer, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate explored for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. Kodiak's second clinical program, KSI-501, built from a first-in-class bispecific protein targeting both IL-6 (anti-IL-6 antibody) and VEGF (VEGF-trap), is intended to treat both orphan and high prevalence retinal diseases. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC™, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

