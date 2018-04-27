Kodiak Sciences Inc. Announces Presentations at ARVO 2018 Annual Meeting

Title: KSI-301: An Anti-VEGF Molecule with Extended Half-life for Treatment of Neovascular Retinal Diseases

Presenter: Hong Liang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Discovery Medicine

Presentation date and time: April 29; 8:15 AM - 9:00 AM

Title: Extended Half-Life and Improved Tissue Penetration of Intraocularly Injected Antibody Biopolymer Conjugates

Presenter: Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer

Presentation date and time: April 29; 8:15 AM – 9:00 AM

Title: Development and Characterization of a Prototype Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate Targeting the Complement System

Presenter: Rachel Jacobson, Ph.D., Senior Principal Scientist

Presentation date and time: April 29; 8:15 AM - 9:00 AM

Title: Superior Stability of a Class of Novel Antibody Biopolymer Conjugates for the Treatment of Retinal Diseases

Presenter: Carrie Su, Scientist II

Presentation date and time: April 29; 8:15 AM – 10:00 AM

Title: Manufacturing of Novel Ultra-High Molecular Weight Branched Biopolymers for use with Antibody Based Bioconjugate Therapies

Presenter: Stephen Raillard, Ph.D., Vice President, Chemical Development and Manufacturing

Presentation date and time: May 2; 3:30 PM - 5:15 PM

Title: A Novel Biocompatible Polymer Platform Enables Customizable Small Molecule Loadings for Extended Durability and Sustained Release in Ophthalmology

Presenter: Didier Benoit, Ph.D., Director, Organic and Polymer Chemistry

Presentation date and time: May 2; 3:30 PM - 5:15 PM

Title: Development of Potent Dual Action Biopharmaceuticals for the Treatment and Prevention of Neovascular Retinal Diseases

Presenter: Fernando Corrêa, Ph.D., Associate Principal Scientist

Presentation date and time: May 2; 3:30 PM - 5:15 PM

About KSI-301

Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel pre-IND stage anti-VEGF biologic therapy that is designed to combine inhibition of a known pathway with a potentially superior ocular durability profile compared to drugs currently marketed for wet AMD and DR. KSI-301 is built with Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate, or ABC, platform, which is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues. By addressing the primary causes of undertreatment, KSI-301 has the potential to improve and sustain visual acuity outcomes in patients with neovascular conditions of the retina.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat high prevalence ophthalmic diseases. Our mission is to become a global leader in the discovery and development of best-in-class medicines for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. We believe our Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate, or ABC, platform has the potential to fuel a pipeline of novel product candidates in high prevalence ophthalmic diseases. In addition to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, Kodiak has leveraged its ABC platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of preclinical development including KSI-501, a dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer conjugate, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA.

