Kodiak Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor and Clinical Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases, announced today that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 6, 2024 , 8:00 AM ET ( 5:00 AM PT ), New York, New York

, ( ), Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 13, 2024 , 8:00 AM ET ( 5:00 AM PT ), Miami Beach, Florida

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the events.

In addition, Kodiak will participate in the upcoming Clinical Trials at the Summit 2024 meeting, being held on June 8 from 8:00am – 5:30pm (MT) in Park City, Utah. Presentations on Kodiak's clinical pipeline will be given at the meeting. Specifics of the presentations are below:

Title: Bispecific Anti-IL-6 Anti-VEGF Programs: KSI-501 in Retinal Vascular Disease and KSI-101 in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation

Time: 7:49 – 7:53 AM MT

Presenter: Quan Dong Nguyen , M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of Uveitis and Ocular Inflammation, Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine.





Time: 1:10 – 1:14 PM MT

Presenter: Victor Perlroth , M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences

Slides of these presentations will be made available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the beginning of the presentations.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing, and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat a broad spectrum of retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. We are developing a portfolio of three clinical programs, two of which are late-stage today and derived from our ABC Platform and one which is platform-independent and which we believe can progress rapidly into pivotal studies.

Kodiak's lead investigational medicine, tarcocimab, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate under development for the treatment of high prevalence retinal vascular diseases including diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world, and wet age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world.

KSI-501 is our second investigational medicine, a first-in-class anti-IL-6, VEGF-trap bispecific antibody biopolymer conjugate designed to inhibit both IL-6 mediated inflammation and VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and vascular permeability. KSI-501 is being developed for the treatment of high prevalence retinal vascular diseases to address the unmet needs of extended durability and targeting multiple disease biologies for differentiated efficacy. Phase 1b data for KSI-501 was presented in February 2024, and the Phase 3 DAYBREAK study of KSI-501 in wet AMD is scheduled to be actively screening patients in mid-2024.

Additionally, Kodiak is developing a third product candidate, KSI-101, a novel anti-IL-6, VEGF-trap bispecific protein, the unconjugated protein portion of KSI-501. Kodiak intends to develop KSI-101 for the treatment of retinal inflammatory diseases, as currently there are no available intravitreal biologic therapies addressing the spectrum of inflammatory conditions of the retina.

Kodiak has expanded its early research pipeline of duet and triplet inhibitors that embed small molecules and other active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API") in the biopolymer backbone to enable targeted, high drug-antibody ratio ("DAR") medicines. The diverse API's are designed to be released over time to achieve targeted, multi-specific and tailored modulation of biological pathways. The unique combination of high DAR and tailored therapeutic benefit offers potential for broad application to multifactorial ophthalmic and systemic diseases.

