Kodiak Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, announced today that Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK Date: Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 4:30pm GMT (8:30am PST) Format: Presentation





8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, Florida

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 3:00pm EST (12pm PST) Format: Fireside chat







A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC® Platform uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of protein-based and chemistry-based therapies and has been at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Tarcocimab and KSI-501 are being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in the retinal vascular diseases, targeting the $15 billion anti-VEGF marketplace. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI).

For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform®, ABCD™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.