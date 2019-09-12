Kodiak Sciences to Release Durability Data from Clinical Development Program of KSI-301 for wet AMD at The Retina Society Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that updated data from the clinical development program for its investigational therapy KSI-301 will be presented at The Retina Society Annual Meeting on September 15 in London, U.K.

"Developing intravitreal medicines with meaningfully differentiated durability has been Kodiak's objective since our founding one decade ago. Kodiak's announcement at this weekend's Retina Society Annual Meeting takes us another step closer to providing a transformative new therapeutic option to patients. I believe KSI-301 has the potential to be a first-line anti-VEGF agent for patients suffering from retinal vascular diseases," said Victor Perlroth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Sciences. "We are pleased to have Dr. David Brown present the emerging durability data from our ongoing Phase 1b study of KSI-301 with the community on September 15. His presentation represents a key early look into KSI-301's durability in advance of a more detailed data presentation planned for the American Academy of Ophthalmology Retina Subspecialty Day on October 11."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation: Novel Anti-VEGF Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate KSI-301 with Potential for Extended Durability in Retinal Vascular Diseases: Late-Breaking Results from a Phase 1b Study in Patients with wAMD, DME and RVO

Presenter: David M. Brown, M.D., FACS -- Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine, and Vice-Chair for Research at the Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital; Partner at Retina Consultants of Houston, Houston, TX

Presentation date and time: Sunday, September 15, 2019 – 11:08am BST

The slide presentation will be available on the Kodiak Investor Relations website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ at the time of the presentation.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational therapy built on the Company's ABC Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. KSI-301 is being developed and is fully owned globally by Kodiak Sciences Inc.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics to treat chronic, high-prevalence retinal diseases. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ merges the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic eye diseases. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.kodiak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies, future development plans, clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof, anticipated design of planned clinical trials, expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of our product candidates, including KSI-301, the anticipated presentation of data, the results of our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," and other similar expressions among others. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the preliminary safety, efficacy and durability data for our KSI-301 product candidate from the Phase 1 study will not continue or persist; cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies and/or our development of KSI-301 may occur; future potential regulatory milestones of KSI-301, including those related to current and planned clinical studies may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; anticipated presentation of data at upcoming conferences may not occur; our research and development efforts and our ability to advance our product candidates into later stages of development may fail; any one or more of our product candidates may not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Kodiak undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Kodiak," "ABC Platform" and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various jurisdictions.

