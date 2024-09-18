Kodif announces strategic partnership with Halo Collar after already automating 75% of customer support chatbot tickets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodif, a leading provider of customer experience automation solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Halo Collar. Kodif, a customer support automation platform powered by GenAI, is designed to resolve the most frequent issues automatically, freeing agents from manual tasks. In the initial phase of the partnership, Kodif successfully implemented a GenAI-powered chatbot that resolved 75% of Halo Collar's customer support tickets. Additionally, Kodif implemented the agent-facing AI Agent Copilot, which increased the agents' productivity by 30%.

The Halo Collar CX team was seeking a solution to meet customer expectations by providing instant answers to common questions such as "Where Is My Order?" and product information. Kodif's GenAI-powered chatbot not only resolved 75% of inquiries but also reduced the volume of the top customer ticket category, "Where Is My Order" (WISMO), by 25%, dropping it to the #5 spot. Additionally, the chatbot's analytics highlighted gaps in the knowledge base, enabling the Halo Collar CX team to elevate their customer service to new heights.

The AI Agent Copilot has drastically reduced the time agents spend on manual and repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on more complex issues. Halo Collar agents particularly appreciate features such as workflow automation for order cancellations, refunds, and order status updates. The contextual AI workflows assist in locating knowledge base articles and generating replies, streamlining the agents' workflow. The AI Agent Copilot provides immediate access to account information, eliminating the need for agents to switch tabs, thus simplifying their tasks.

For further information, please visit www.kodif.ai.

The integration of CX Analytics has streamlined business operations by identifying trends in customer journeys and providing real-time, accurate data on missing deliveries. Moreover, the Agent Productivity Analytics tool allows the team to access real-time data on average handling time (AHT), tickets processed per hour, and customer satisfaction scores (CSAT). This suite of analytics tools provides the Halo Collar customer experience team with valuable, actionable, and real-time customer data.

"It's more than a chatbot. It's super intuitive and has helped our pack members get quick answers to common questions and increase the speed and ease of our customer service, making the Halo experience even more seamless," said Ken Ehrman, Co-Founder & CEO at Halo Collar.

Looking ahead, Kodif and Halo Collar are set to further enhance their partnership by aiming to automate 50% of email ticket handling. High-confidence email auto-tagging and precise agent routing are designed to streamline customer support operations by automatically resolving the most common use cases. Additionally, the CX team will have the flexibility to tailor rules and conduct A/B testing to achieve efficient ticket resolution tailored to the business's unique needs.

"As we stand at the cusp of a new era of customer experience, our partnership with Halo Collar is able to keep us at the forefront of the digital transformation. We are looking forward to continuing not just automate Halo Collar's customer support request, but create a fundamentally better customer experience for their customers" - Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov, Co-founder & CEO at Kodif.

As Kodif and Halo Collar continue their partnership, they aim to enhance customer support through advanced CX automation. This collaboration underscores the potential of innovative technology in transforming customer experience management, setting a new standard for the industry.

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo Collar™ is the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 200,000 dogs across the United States each day. Halo Collar retails for $599 and can now be found on halocollar.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, BestBuy.com and Walmart.com for purchase. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com.

About Kodif

Kodif is a leading provider of automation and AI solutions to improve customer experience. For further information, please visit www.kodif.ai.

