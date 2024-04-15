Kodif joins the first batch of Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodif has been selected to participate in the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First . This prestigious program, designed specifically for startups in the U.S. and Canada leveraging AI to drive innovation and responsible growth, marks a significant milestone for the company.

Kodif is a customer support automation platform aiming to bring effortless customer and agent experiences to every company that is obsessed with its customers but doesn't have an army of engineers. The GenAI-powered solution for support agents turn complex CX workflows into one click actions and auto-generate responses based on previous interactions. In addition, the customer-facing automation enables up to 70% of customers to self-resolve their queries through various channels such as chat, email, and self-service forms.

Set to begin on April 8th at Google Cloud Next 2024 , the accelerator offers an opportunity for Kodif to rapidly scale. One of the program highlights includes a Demo Day where Kodif's CTO, Norm Usenkanov, showcased the GenAI-powered solutions to cohort-mates, Google senior leaders, members of Google's investor mentor network, and other teams around Alphabet.

In collaboration with Google Cloud, this equity-free initiative provides 10 weeks of intensive mentorship and technical support, empowering startups like Kodif to harness the full potential of AI. Throughout the program, the team will be privileged to engage with a diverse cohort of fellow founders and industry leaders, gaining insights from workshops covering key areas such as tech and infrastructure, UX and product, growth, sales, leadership, and OKRs.

Chyngyz Dzhumanazarov, CEO and co-founder of Kodif shares his excitement: "Participating in the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First is a pivotal moment for Kodif and highlights our commitment to build exceptional AI solutions in the CX space. We're excited to leverage Google's mentorship to propel Kodif forward!"

Kodif is committed to streamlining the customer experience space through continuous innovation. With the help of this accelerator program, the team aims to enhance solutions further, ensuring they stay at the forefront of industry trends. Additionally, joining the vibrant Google for Startups community presents an exciting opportunity for us to forge meaningful connections with like-minded entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors.

Norm Usenkanov , CTO and co-founder of Kodif adds: "Joining Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First is thrilling for our technical team at Kodif. It's not just an opportunity to delve into AI advancements and refine our solutions but also a unique chance to collaborate with fellow founders and experts. Through this, we look forward to gaining fresh perspectives and insights that will shape the future trajectory of our GenAI-driven technologies."

Kodif anticipates embracing the challenges and opportunities ahead. The company is ready to drive positive change and shape the future of GenAI-powered solutions. Here's to a future where innovation, collaboration, and AI empower businesses to deliver unparalleled customer experiences!

