KODIS Acquires Empire Freight Logistics to Strengthen and Diversify Service Offering

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland-based KODIS Holdings, a collection of niche logistics companies, has completed the acquisition of Syracuse-based Empire Freight Logistics. This is KODIS' most recent acquisition since purchasing Tomball, Texas-based Standard Freight Logistics in July 2021. During this same time frame, KODIS also launched a new entity, SOLVR Logistics, providing on-demand warehousing solutions.

As a result, KODIS today offers a broad suite of logistics services, including freight, warehousing, and supply chain technology. These moves were designed to help the company diversify its service offering and position it as a leading provider of comprehensive logistics services targeting such niche markets as digital infrastructure, HVAC, power generation and distribution, commercial construction, underground construction, renewable infrastructure, and electronics.

"We serve a very particular client whose shipments are of a mission-critical nature and who can't afford an unreliable or unsophisticated logistics provider," said Michael Kokal, founder and CEO of KODIS Holdings. "KODIS' strength is the aggregation, translation, and synthesis of information from varied sources into a single source of truth that drives smarter business decisions for customers. We have strengthened that position by strategically welcoming Empire Freight to the KODIS family."

According to Kokal, Empire Freight Logistics was attractive because of its proven track record and stellar reputation focused on pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and health science services. Its well-established network allows KODIS to further diversify its service offering to include LTL (less-than-truckload) and enclosed trailer shipping.

"KODIS has evolved into an industry leader in a short period of time by making very intentional acquisitions," said Kokal. "Empire is a natural fit for the KODIS family of companies. Like us, they have a track record of providing clients with best-in-class service, technology, and industry expertise."

Although the company is privately owned and does not disclose revenue numbers, Kokal confirmed that KODIS has consistently realized double-digit organic growth for the past five years despite the many challenges that have plagued the logistics industry during that same period.

"KODIS' dedication to technological investment and the expansion of its service portfolio have strategically placed the company at the forefront of evolving client needs and market expectations," said Kokal. "This forward-thinking approach not only enhances our competitiveness but also ensures sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving global market."

Kokal continued, "We offer a solution that reduces our clients' total spend. We find savings even in areas not historically related to transportation. We not only identify options for decreasing delivered costs but also solutions that are more sustainable."

About KODIS Holdings:

KODIS Holdings, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, is the parent company of niche logistics providers KODIS Transportation, Standard Freight Logistics, SOLVR Logistics, and Empire Freight Logistics. The KODIS family of companies has been thoughtfully curated to serve commercial freight needs. The next-generation offering weaves supply chain technologies into traditional logistics services including freight and warehousing to help businesses increase productivity while controlling supply chain costs.

KODIS companies serve the following industries: digital infrastructure, underground construction, custom HVAC, renewable infrastructure, electronics, power generation and distribution, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical. KODIS Holdings develops custom solutions to coordinate the movement of what a maker creates, what a builder erects, and what a buyer sources.

