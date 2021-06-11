KODOCARE Pharmacy's Chad Kodiak, RPh, PharmD, Receives Champion Of Humanistic Care Recognition At Arnold P. Gold Foundation Annual Gala

JOLIET, Ill., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KODOCARE Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist Chad Kodiak, RPh, PharmD, has been recognized as a Champion of Humanistic Care by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation at their Annual Gala on June 10, 2021. The recognition was awarded to medical professionals for their extensive work on ensuring COVID-19 vaccinations for the community.

KODOCARE specializes in the proper and safe administration of vaccines and has been vaccinating for over 20 years. The pharmacy serves patients with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), living in Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA's). Additionally, they serve Assisted Living Facilities, Supportive Living Programs and Senior living communities throughout Illinois. In January, KODOCARE began a partnership with the University of St. Francis' Leach College of Nursing in order to increase COVID-19 vaccine administration across the Chicagoland area. Within the first three days, the partnership allowed for the vaccinations of over 1,600 CILA and I/DD residents and have since surpassed 30,000 shots to Illinois residents.

"Thank you to the Gold Foundation for this incredible honor," said Dr. Kodiak. "I wish to extend my sincere congratulations to Kim Gibson and Annette Mattea, without whom this partnership would not be so successful. KODOCARE's mission has always been to enhance the health of the communities we serve, which we would have never been able to accomplish without our partners at USF. Leach College of Nursing's staff and students have played a pivotal role in the pharmacy's successful vaccination effort."

Kodiak, and USF Leach College of Nursing representatives Kimberly Gibson, BSN, RN, and Annette Mattea, DNP, RN, APN/CCNS, CNE, were presented with Champion of Humanistic Care recognition as part of an event that also recognized Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Wayne Riley, and Dr. Eric Topol with National Humanism in Medicine Medals. The three local honorees each received a certificate from the Gold Foundation and were celebrated at the Gold Foundation's Annual Gala, through recognition on the Gold Foundation website and in the digital gala program.

ABOUT KODOCARE

KODOCARE Pharmacy is owned and operated by the pharmacy's second-generation CEO, Chad Kodiak, RPh, PharmD. Since 1969, KODOCARE has balanced caring and attentive service with cutting edge Pharmaceutical practice and technology. As a full-service pharmacy, KODOCARE specializes in the proper and safe administration of vaccines and has been vaccinating for over 20 years. They were selected as one of the first pharmacies in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy also offers the KODOPAK which delivers to their patients a 4-week supply of medications (prescriptions, OTC's and vitamins) in easy to open paks, sorted by time and day. They continue to expand and grow through their mission to enhance the health of those in their care.

Visit www.kodocare.com for more information.

ABOUT THE ARNOLD P. GOLD FOUNDATION

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation infuses the human connection into healthcare. They engage schools, health systems, companies, and individual clinicians in the joy and meaning of humanistic healthcare, so that they have the strength and knowledge to ensure patients and families are partners in collaborative, compassionate, and scientifically excellent care.

Dr. Arnold Perlman Gold and his wife, Sandra, co-founded The Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1988 with an aim toward sustaining the human connection in medicine and ensuring all patients received compassionate care. The Arnold P. Gold Foundation's programs, such as the White Coat Ceremony and the Gold Humanism Honor Society, are now found in nearly every medical school in the country.

Visit gold-foundation.org for more information.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS

The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, Ill., serves close to 4,000 students nationwide and offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work. There are over 51,000 USF alumni across the globe. For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu.

University of St. Francis: Bigger thinking. Brighter purpose.

Media Contacts:

Julie Ferguson

312-385-0098

[email protected]

Agustina Manrique

407-953-4447

[email protected]

SOURCE KODOCARE