Koehler BrightStarʼs New Flashing Light, the Freakin' Beacon™, Is Freakin' Bright and Class I, Division 1

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koehler BrightStar has introduced the Freakinʼ Beacon, a palm-sized, lightweight, personal safety beacon that can be programmed to a steady flash mode, random flashing mode or steady mode and seen from over 1,000 feet away. It can signal the location of a worker in a low-light situation when attached to the back of their hard hat or harness and can be used to identify teams by assigning them each a different color.

Personal safety beacon with steady flash, random flash and steady modes. Available in red, white, blue, amber and green.

The Freakin' Beacon™ comes in multiple colors and it runs up to 25 workdays! The green color runs 36 hours on steady and 144 hours on flash. The blue color runs 48 hours on steady and 192 hours on flash. The red, white and amber colors run 65 hours on steady and 200 hours on flash. It is powered by just two AAA alkaline batteries. The Freakin' Beacon is a Class I, Division 1 light with an IP67 rating. That means it is dustproof, waterproof and will be able to survive underwater at one meter's depth for 30 minutes. It is also MSHA permissible.

The large push-button switch is designed for easy operation with a gloved hand. The Freakin' Beacon attaches directly to a helmet or hard hat. You can choose from several back attachments, including a metal clasp, plastic or spring clip or a magnet mount. An accessory helmet band is also available. The Freakinʼ Beacon weighs just 3.4 oz with batteries and measures 2.7"L x 2.6"W x 1.5"H.

Koehler BrightStar manufactures tough lights that help professionals who work in dark places stay safe and get the job done. Our flashlights, lanterns and headlamps serve the mining, marine, industrial, fire, and manufacturing industries. We develop and ship our products from Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, and they are used in some of the darkest, most challenging environments.

