Koehler Paper Group Names New CFO for Beaver Paper

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koehler Paper Group, a leading global producer of high-quality specialty paper, has named Donald P. Burke as Chief Financial Officer for the recently acquired Beaver Paper, a leading producer of sublimation media for the dye-sub and digital printing industry.

Burke joins Beaver Paper from the Koehler Paper Group and brings with him deep technical expertise in private equity, venture capital, restructuring, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, and mergers and acquisitions. He has worked in key industries including consumer goods, paper and forestry, and manufacturing.

"We're pleased to promote Don Burke to CFO of Beaver Paper," said Kai Furler, CEO of Koehler Paper Group. "As an established executive and financial leader, Donald brings extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience. This, combined with his knowledge of the paper industry and scaling high-growth companies, will be a huge asset to both Beaver Paper and the Koehler Paper Group as we move forward."

Burke is focused on expanding Beaver Paper's business platform and growing sales by exploring new markets and capitalizing on their unique position in the dye-sublimation industry. Burke will lead Beaver Paper's financial planning and analysis, corporate controller, and procurement and operational teams.

Before joining Beaver Paper, Burke served as CFO for J.B. Weld, who produced durable cold weld products for global consumer markets. Prior to that, he was the CFO for Precipice Strategies, LLC, who worked on growth opportunities for public and private organizations.



Burke holds a Bachelor of Science, Accounting from Auburn University and an MBA, International Business from Mercer University.

About Beaver Paper

Beaver Paper, a member of Koehler Paper Group, is a globally recognized producer of TexPrint® sublimation paper, ProTex™ tissue and TexStyles® graphic fabrics for the dye-sub and digital print industry. With 40 years of experience, Beaver Paper offers the most comprehensive portfolio of sublimation media. Our products can be found in 51 countries worldwide and are carried by distributors and direct sales out of our Georgia headquarters or its sales and distribution facilities in Los Angeles, Calif., Willstätt, DE and Zaandam, NL. Our worldwide distribution partners possess the knowledge and expertise to ensure superior results. Beaver Paper customers have our commitment to providing innovative, quality products. For more information, visit www.beaverpaper.com.



