With the increased demand for beauty and personal care products, Univar Solutions strengthens its portfolio of cosmetic pigments to offer even more innovative color solutions for customers in the United States

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions, LLC (Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced Koel USA Inc., a subsidiary of Koel Colours Private Ltd. ("Koel Colours"), has chosen Univar Solutions to exclusively distribute its pigments and colorants used in cosmetics and personal care formulations. Koel Colours is a leading global cosmetic pigment manufacturer for the beauty and personal care industry with a full range of colorant solutions, including organic, effect, and specialty pigments, water-based pigment dispersions, water soluble dyes, and oil soluble and natural colorants.

"Today's consumers are looking for more modern and personalized cosmetic products that are simple to use and apply," said James Peterson, global vice president of CARE for Univar Solutions. "As a leading global distributor of specialty ingredients, we recognize the growing worldwide need for high quality sustainable color cosmetic products. Pigments and dyes are a staple of leading cosmetic products and are fundamental to the success of many brands. We are excited to add Koel Colours to our comprehensive portfolio, allowing us to bring more unique and innovative solutions to our color cosmetics customers."

Koel USA Inc. Selects Univar Solutions to Represent Specialty Pigment and Dyes Portfolio Post this

Through this exclusive partnership, both companies plan to streamline the technical and personnel support through collaboration, enhancing a strong customer experience blended with coloring solutions to meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) quality standards. With colorants, beauty manufacturers and brands can also offer more authenticity and individuality with cosmetic beauty products through color palette options and keeping up with the latest makeup contouring and eye differentiation trends.

"Now as a U.S. partner, Koel Colours is well-positioned to support Univar Solutions in the U.S. beauty and personal care market," said Jay Sanjeev Mehta, sales and marketing manager – Americas and Europe for Koel Colours. "Koel Colours is constantly striving to deliver quality coloring solutions in personal care and cosmetics applications to our customers as we have a multi-national presence with global quality accreditation. Optimizing the span of robust capabilities of Univar Solutions in the United States, we hope to support each and every formulator in the country."

Univar Solutions assists beauty brands with a variety of color extensions and support. The Company's specialized beauty and personal care team serves sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care customers with a suite of customized products and services. Supported by its transportation network, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support with Solution Centers and specialized laboratories located in Houston, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina.

With dyes, pigments, and specialty color solutions that also impact performance, Univar Solutions' beauty expertise knows no bounds. Learn more at univarsolutions.com/industries/beauty-personal-care.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Koel™ Colours Private Ltd. ("Koel Colours")

With 45 plus years of a legacy and mass distribution network in more than 65 countries, Koel Colours stands as a high-quality pigment manufacturing company. As pigment producers, they have always put the needs of their customers first, whether for cosmetic products or personal care products, home care or toiletries, food or beverages, pet food, or pharmaceuticals. Their dedication to catering to various industries in a short-lead time has defined the company's growth even more throughout the years as a leading pigment manufacturing company. As a color cosmetic manufacturer, Koel Colours has continuously worked to meet the market demands and better serve its customers in collaboration via innovative product development. Learn more at koelcolours.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC