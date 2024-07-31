Koenig Equipment Celebrates 120 Years of Legacy, Quality and Family Ownership

Honoring our heritage and focusing on the journey ahead with our community

BOTKINS, Ohio, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koenig Equipment, a leading provider of quality lawn, agricultural and compact construction equipment, is proudly celebrating its 120th anniversary. Founded by John C. Koenig in 1904 as a small hardware and farm equipment dealership in Botkins, Ohio, Koenig Equipment has grown into a premier John Deere dealership with 15 locations serving customers in over 43 counties across Ohio and Indiana.

The milestone is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, customer satisfaction and personalized mechanization solutions. Aaron Koenig, president and CEO, reflected on this remarkable journey, expressing immense pride in representing a company with such a storied past and a deeply rooted commitment to its customers, employees and communities.

"While we celebrate our past and cherish our present, we're focused on the future," said Koenig. "We are committed to maintaining the growth trajectory of the organization while preparing for the next stage of our company, including fostering the growth of the fifth generation of the Koenig family and preparing them to uphold and further enrich the legacy of our family business."

The company's success is attributed to its dedicated team, generations of loyal customers and continued guidance from the Koenig family. Professional management and governance, along with the dedication and sacrifice of preceding generations, have ensured the continuity of the family-run business.

The 120th anniversary is not just a celebration of the company's past but also marks the beginning of its journey into the future, remaining laser-focused on growth and operational excellence. Koenig Equipment will continue to focus on its mission of providing personalized equipment and technology solutions, fostering a strong community and delivering unquestionable satisfaction with its products and services.

As it celebrates this significant milestone, Koenig Equipment extends its gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees and supportive communities. Committed to its founding principles of quality, dedication and customer satisfaction, the company promises to continue its legacy of excellence for many more years to come.

About Koenig Equipment:

Founded in 1904, Koenig Equipment is a family-owned John Deere dealership providing superior products and services in the fields of lawn, agriculture and compact construction equipment for over a century. With 15 locations across Ohio and Indiana, Koenig Equipment offers comprehensive solutions for purchasing, servicing and providing expert advice on all equipment needs. Committed to customer success, Koenig Equipment is more than a service provider; they are a trusted partner and a dedicated team member. Their extensive industry knowledge, coupled with their unwavering dedication to customers, makes them a preferred choice for personalized mechanization solutions. To learn more about Koenig Equipment, visit www.koenigequipment.com .

