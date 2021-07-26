Koenig Solutions Announces Continued Growth as It Expands to The U.S. Tech Market

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koenig Solutions, a global leader in IT training, today announced tremendous company growth led by doubling its year-over-year performance for 2021, including a 1000% increase in admissions. In addition to U.S. growth in revenues and certifications, the company is rapidly expanding across the globe in Australia, Canada, and the UK.

"We are extremely happy with our results and are well positioned in 2021 for expansive growth of the community, customers, and overall market share," said Rohit Aggarwal, CEO and Founder. "With disruptions in the traditional tech industry, we are focused on bringing new trends and new practices to the IT training industry. Our 4-hour training, rare flexibility, service guarantees, and world-class partnerships are filling the needs of the c-suite and IT departments."

As an authorized Microsoft Learning Partner in the U.S., Koenig's success is driven by several aggressive acquisitions of authorized certifications. Coupled with the industry's largest number of in-house trainers, Koenig is spurring competition, while meeting the unmet needs of IT customers and supplementing talent pools. Through an infusion of technology; a proprietary onsite training model; extensive trainer resources; and 1:1 training options, Koenig has made dramatic progression for tech industry training.

Customer Statistics

500,000 + students certified

99% satisfaction rate

30+ valued partners

200+ certified trainers

1000+ courses

Top Vendors/Technologies

Microsoft Cisco Open Source Oracle AWS

About Koenig Solutions - A Global Leader in IT Training

Established in 1993 in India, Koenig is one of the leading IT training organizations in the world. Driven by its unique USPs, Koenig is spurring competition, meeting the unmet needs of customers, creating new jobs, and supplementing talent pools with its presence in the U.S., Canada, UK, Dubai, India, Singapore, and Australia. This is consistent with our vision to create a more just and prosperous world through education. Learn more at https://www.koenig-solutions.com/.

