Koffel Brininger Nesbitt Named a Tier 1 Firm in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys at Koffel Brininger Nesbitt have been practicing criminal defense in Columbus and all over Ohio since 1993. Their firm has been recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" multiple times, and this year is no exception.

As part of the 10th edition of "Best Law Firms," Koffel Brininger Nesbitt was recognized for its work in DUI/DWI Defense, but the firm handles drug crimes, sex crimes, fraud, and assault charges, amongst other practice areas.

Founding Partner Brad Koffel has been recognized by Best Lawyers® since 2008. He has also won a series of high-profile cases and hosts a popular radio show called "For the Defense."

The firm's 2020 recognition by "Best Law Firms" is one of many accolades it has collected over the years.

Attorneys at the firm have AV Preeminent™ Ratings from Martindale-Hubbell®, as well as recognition from Ohio Super Lawyers® and the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

