Koffel Brininger Nesbitt Named to 2021 Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Koffel Brininger Nesbitt has again earned a spot among U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list as a Metropolitan Tier 1 law firm.

The recognition, which comes after Founding Attorney Brad Koffel was selected to The Best Lawyers in America list, speaks volumes about the firm's record of success representing clients charged with crimes.

An Award-Winning Defense Firm

Selection among the Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" list is a prestigious honor, and one that requires law firms to have at least one attorney included among The Best Lawyers in America. While Attorney Brad Koffel has been named to the Best Lawyers list every year since 2008, KBN has shown that it takes an entire team of dedicated professionals to be recognized as a top-tier defense firm year after year.

Backed by nationally recognized defense attorneys who have dedicated their careers to fighting on behalf of the criminally accused, Koffel Brininger Nesbitt is one of Ohio's leading 100% privately retained defense firms. Over the years, the KBN team has garnered widespread recognition for its DUI / DWI defense practice, its work in high-stakes cases involving sex crimes, assault, and other serious felonies, and its extensive experience representing clients implicated in Title IX proceedings over alleged sexual misconduct on college campuses.

To date, KBN has represented more than 15,000 clients, many of whom are referred by law enforcement, court personnel, fellow lawyers, and former clients. The firm is also trusted by numerous celebrities, athletes, and other public figures who require proven representation to protect their due process rights.

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt's inclusion among the "Best Law Firms" is a testament to its talented team and unwavering commitment to clients. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm has continued to fight aggressively for clients while helping them address evolving procedural changes within local courts.

