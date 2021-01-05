Kofile Named to the GovTech 100 Annual List

Kofile's inclusion in the GovTech 100 caps a successful year of company growth, product launches, revenue generation, and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure customer and employee safety. This included:

Launching a number of new add-ons and applications including the Citizen Engagement Application for Commissioner Court Minutes, the Citizen Engagement Application Property Alert, and Kofile's new Remote Marriage License Application;

Building the Kofile team by hiring over 150 employees and expanding Kofile's management and leadership team;

Shortening time-to-launch for enterprise level software customers;

Upgrading to best-in-class internal systems, security compliance and policies, and;

Hosting the first ever Kofile Digital Transformation Summit for government professionals.

"2020 accelerated digital transformation within local government agencies, and Kofile was honored to help them adapt quickly to better serve citizens and staff during these challenging times," said Michael Crosno, CEO of Kofile. "As much as we accomplished together this year, it's only just the beginning for our software users and our company. With new digital services fully integrated into our product suite, we expect to serve even more customers, forge even more partnerships, and raise digital innovation in local government to new levels in 2021."

Kofile delivers the most powerful native cloud platform in the country, with scalability, reliability, and security that governments can use to cut costs and maintain efficiency. Through its platform and supporting services, Kofile has helped change how people interact with government agencies of every size. Its end-to-end solution set serves hundreds of municipal departments across the United States for data processing, information storage, digitized forms, contactless payments, paperless processes and workflow automations that save time and money.

About Kofile

Kofile transforms the way people experience local government, with market-leading services and digital solutions that modernize operations and improve citizen access and engagement. As the foremost expert in document preservation, digitization, and indexing, Kofile makes government records accessible, with 225+ million documents digitally stored and secured via the Kofile Cloud. Kofile's digital solutions are also cloud-enabled, delivering secure, reliable and scalable access to information and services through a comprehensive suite of applications for searching and requesting records, recording and e-filing, permitting and licensing, and workforce and vendor management. Kofile is a partner to over 3,000 local governments, with headquarters in Dallas, Texas and strategically located laboratories in six other US locations.

