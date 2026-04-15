Kofile Technologies, Inc. Launches Kleio℠: A New Model for Government Records Intelligence

DALLAS, Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kofile Technologies, Inc., a national leader in public records preservation and access, today announced the launch of Kleio℠, its AI-driven document intelligence and engagement platform purpose-built for government agencies.

Kleio Logo

Built on decades of experience serving more than 3,000 public-sector organizations across the United States, Kleio represents a major step forward in how governments unlock, manage, and interact with their records. The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with Kofile's deep domain expertise to help agencies modernize operations while preserving the integrity and accessibility of critical public information.

Public agencies today face mounting pressure to digitize records, improve access, and meet growing transparency expectations, all while managing legacy systems, aging materials, and complex compliance requirements. Kleio addresses these challenges by enabling intelligent ingestion, automated classification and data extraction, and intuitive search across vast and varied record sets.

"Kleio represents a new chapter in how government agencies interact with their records. For decades, we've helped preserve the past; now, we're unlocking it. By combining advanced AI with the trust and expertise Kofile has earned over generations, we're giving government and public agencies a modern, intuitive way to access the information that powers their communities," shared Ray Aschenbach, Kofile's Chief Executive Officer.

Powered by AWS and enhanced with natural language processing and generative AI capabilities, Kleio allows users to search, summarize, and interact with records in entirely new ways. The platform supports multimodal ingestion from paper and microfilm to born-digital files and applies human-in-the-loop validation to ensure accuracy, trust, and compliance with standards and applicable regulatory frameworks.

Key capabilities of Kleio include:

AI-driven classification and extraction to reduce manual indexing and improve accuracy

Natural language search, summarization, and multi-lingual interaction for faster, more intuitive access to information

Multi-language interaction in 90+ languages through our strategic partnership with AWS

Secure, role-based access and auditability aligned with government-grade compliance standards

Agentic workflows that streamline processes across departments and record types

Scalable cloud architecture powered by AWS and designed to support long-term preservation and access

"We are transforming government records into stories that inform, inspire, and shape our communities," said Helene Fox, Chief Product Officer, "while making them more accessible, usable, and powerful for the future."

The launch of Kleio establishes Kofile at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in GovTech, defining a new model for how government agencies manage and use information. As agencies continue to modernize, Kleio provides a secure, scalable foundation for the next generation of public records intelligence.

For more information, visit www.kofile.com/kleio.

Kofile Technologies is the nation's most experienced provider of public records preservation, digitization, and access solutions. With origins dating back to 1878 and a nationwide team of experts, Kofile partners with over 3,000 government agencies to modernize records, safeguard history, and improve public access. Combining archival expertise with advanced technology, Kofile delivers secure, scalable solutions that help governments preserve the past while building for the future.

Media Contact: René Grajales

Kofile Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kofile Technologies